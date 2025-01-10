Italy pledges support to Lebanon, looks to strengthen ties with Joseph Aoun, says foreign minister

After meeting with President Joseph Aoun, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed strong support, calling Aoun a "friend of Italy" and noting that Italians are pleased with his election.



"They rely on him, and we will work together in the coming months," the minister added.



The foreign minister also shared insights from his recent trip to Damascus, where he met with Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa.



He highlighted a noticeable change in the region and expressed confidence that Syria would see greater unity and progress toward stability in the Middle East.