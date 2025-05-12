MP Gebran Bassil: Figures reflect our presence across all northern districts

Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader MP Gebran Bassil emphasized his party's widespread presence and grassroots support during a press conference addressing the municipal elections in North Lebanon and Akkar.



"We did not impose choices on people or families. We abided by their preferences, respected them, and supported them in their decisions. That's why we endorsed and voted for lists that included FPM members, supporters, or sympathizers," he said.



Bassil said the FPM's presence on numerous electoral lists and their victories "reflect the strength of our representation in these areas and our ability to connect, engage, and succeed." He stressed that the election results demonstrate the party's reach across all districts of the North.



Bassil also noted that the FPM adopted a cooperative approach throughout the electoral process.



"We excluded no one and maintained openness and collaboration with all parties. This led to several consensus lists and uncontested victories, especially in Mount Lebanon, North Lebanon, and Akkar, in which we played a central role," he said.



Citing the example of Jounieh, Bassil said it was a stark instance of what he called an "exclusionary mentality."



"In Batroun, we faced a tripartite coalition of the Lebanese Forces, Kataeb, and former MP Boutros Harb. They entered strongholds that were historically tough for them, such as the city of Batroun, and we accepted their presence despite having a significant advantage," he added.



"In contrast, they excluded us in Tannourine, and we ran independently with the youth of Tannourine, winning nearly a third of the vote."



Bassil also pointed to Bcharre as another example of exclusion, saying the FPM list garnered 46% of the vote despite the "elimination of any differing voice."



He concluded: "The result is telling, but the message is clearer — an exclusionary mindset persists toward anyone who is different from them."