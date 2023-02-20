Erdogan thanks Lebanon for its relief efforts

During the call, the Turkish President expressed condolences for the Lebanese victims who lost their lives due to the earthquake and thanked Lebanon for its support of relief and rescue efforts.



In turn, PM Mikati also offered his sincere condolences to Erdogan over the earthquake victims, wishing a speedy recovery for those injured.



Mikati also hoped for Turkey to "quickly recover from the earthquake disaster and overcome its difficult ordeal," wishing the Turkish people safety and well-being.