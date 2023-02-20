Erdogan thanks Lebanon for its relief efforts

Lebanon News
2023-02-20 | 08:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Erdogan thanks Lebanon for its relief efforts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Erdogan thanks Lebanon for its relief efforts

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati's media office confirmed that a call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Mikati took place, discussing the impacts of the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey.

During the call, the Turkish President expressed condolences for the Lebanese victims who lost their lives due to the earthquake and thanked Lebanon for its support of relief and rescue efforts.  

In turn, PM Mikati also offered his sincere condolences to Erdogan over the earthquake victims, wishing a speedy recovery for those injured.  

Mikati also hoped for Turkey to "quickly recover from the earthquake disaster and overcome its difficult ordeal," wishing the Turkish people safety and well-being.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Relief

Rescue

Efforts

Lebanese

Victims

Turkey

Earthquake

Erdogan

LBCI Next
Shiite duo entrusts Mikati with finding exit for Ibrahim mandate extension
Will mandate of Lebanon General Security chief be extended?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-07

UAE to allocate $100 mln for earthquake relief efforts in Syria, Turkey

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-06

MP reveals Lebanese victims in Turkey earthquake

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-17

Two more people rescued in Turkey 11 days after earthquake

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-16

5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:52

Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:17

6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

LBCI car stolen, found entirely burnt out

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Lebanon's MoFA appreciates KSA’s stance on Syrian refugees crisis

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-14

Increasing number of Turkey-Syria earthquake survivors show signs of PTSD

LBCI
Variety
08:17

Layoffs spell opportunity for some fintech startups

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:06

How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:29

Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app