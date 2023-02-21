Lebanon is threatened with oblivion: Arbid

Lebanon News
2023-02-21 | 05:57
High views
Lebanon is threatened with oblivion: Arbid
2min
Lebanon is threatened with oblivion: Arbid

President of the Economic and Social Council Charles Arbid has launched in an emergency meeting at the headquarters of the General Labor Union a call to "save the homeland," as Lebanon is facing the fourth year of the collapse, which is taking a heavy toll on the Lebanese daily lives.

"We live in a hollow state structure ruled by selfishness and ambitions, and the future of the country is conditioned by the ambitions of individuals and irresponsible leadership," Arbid stated.  

He added that Lebanon is in danger of being lost, and "its leaders are waiting for someone to come to the rescue from abroad."  

Arbid affirmed the need to fight as no one will save Lebanon since the country is threatened with oblivion, stating Lebanon has many officials, laws, and controversy but little responsibility, no rule of law, and no action, adding that "the Lebanese deserve better leaders than they have."  

President of the Economic and Social Council continued, "we have tried everything; we have tried wars, quotas, circumventing the outside, exploiting the public, and inciting them against each other. We have failed with everything, with accountability, state-building, with change. We failed to act as a state, to feel as one people, with one memory and one will for the future."  

He exclaimed that the meeting with the "productive forces " highlights overcoming the part's differences to prioritize the economy and society over the interests of the authoritarian few and underscored the need to restore Lebanon from the interests of the few to its citizens and their common interests.
 

