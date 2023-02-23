News
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
Lebanon News
2023-02-23 | 05:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
The prosecutor's office of the Beirut Bar Association announced the issuance of the first judicial ruling outside Lebanon in the case of the Beirut Port explosion on August 4, 2020.
In a statement, it confirmed that the High Court of Justice in London issued a ruling in favor of the victims represented by the prosecution office against the English company SAVARO Ltd in the civil lawsuit filed against it on August 2, 2021, after the office managed to stop the liquidation process launched by the company in early 2021 to evade its responsibility.
The statement revealed that a year and a half after the start of the civil lawsuit against the company, the exchange of regulations, and the holding of several hearings, the High Court of Justice ruled on the company's responsibility towards the victims represented in this lawsuit, and opened the second phase of the trial, which is the stage of determining the amount of compensation that will be due to the victims.
The statement said that Lawyers Nasri Diab and Camille Abou Suleiman, who are in charge of this file, stressed the fundamental importance of this ruling, as it is the first judicial decision to name one of those responsible for the powerful blast.
This designation constitutes the first judicially proven incident, which opens the door wide to the prosecution of other officials, especially since the trial led to the disclosure of documents and facts that may benefit the port explosion file, which paves the way for other procedures abroad and in Lebanon.
It pointed out that "the President of the Beirut Bar Association, Mr. Nader Gaspar, saw this ruling as a great achievement that strengthens the determination of victims and lawyers to proceed in search of the truth and determine responsibilities, and sheds light once again on the leading role played by the Bar Association and the Public Prosecution Office in the port's file."
This ruling resulted from the tireless and voluntary work carried out by members of the prosecutor's office of the Beirut Bar Association and the Dechert LLP office in London. The case was pleaded by English lawyer Neil Hart KC.
The statement also stressed the need to continue searching for the truth and prosecuting those responsible in this case.
Lebanese delegation heads to Turkey in solidarity with earthquake victims
Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun
Lebanon News
2023-02-17
UK Director General Vijay Rangarajan pays visit to Lebanon
2023-02-17
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Lebanese Bassel Habkouk pulled out of rubble in Turkey alive
Lebanon News
Lebanese Bassel Habkouk pulled out of rubble in Turkey alive
0
World
2023-02-08
Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits London seeking more arms against Russia
World
2023-02-08
0
Sports
2023-01-31
Lebanon faces Ukraine in prestigious Davis Cup
Sports
2023-01-31
Lebanon News
11:46
Beirut Indictment Chamber denies 16 money changers’ release
Lebanon News
Beirut Indictment Chamber denies 16 money changers’ release
0
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
0
Lebanon News
10:29
Lebanon’s MoFA condemns recent Israeli raid on Nablus
Lebanon News
Lebanon’s MoFA condemns recent Israeli raid on Nablus
0
Lebanon News
09:47
UNIFIL install five modern classrooms in Hasbayya
Lebanon News
UNIFIL install five modern classrooms in Hasbayya
Variety
2023-01-17
Young Lebanese shares song in memory of Creek Fire in California
2023-01-17
Young Lebanese shares song in memory of Creek Fire in California
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-11
Former Lebanese House Speaker Hussein Al-Husseini dies at 86
Lebanon News
Former Lebanese House Speaker Hussein Al-Husseini dies at 86
0
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
Middle East
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
0
Lebanon Economy
09:29
Has there been a shift in how depositors money file is handled?
Lebanon Economy
Has there been a shift in how depositors money file is handled?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
2
Lebanon Economy
07:23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
3
Lebanon News
05:49
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
Lebanon News
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
4
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
5
World
04:39
Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles
World
Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles
6
Middle East
04:51
Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent
Middle East
Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent
7
World
09:49
EU dampens Bulgaria’s hopes of joining eurozone before 2025
World
EU dampens Bulgaria’s hopes of joining eurozone before 2025
8
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
Middle East
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
