Environment Minister launches application for treating construction waste

"Even if it is difficult to achieve, the project of recycling and treating construction waste is very important," said Caretaker Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin.



"The ministry's decentralization plan includes establishing 14 service areas for waste collection and sorting in Lebanon," he added.



The seminar included the presentation of the innovative RE-MED Community platform and its participatory application for smartphones.



These digital tools are a multicultural space for exchange as they allow the dissemination of documentary resources, educational opportunities, job and training offers, competency presentations or so-called "expert databases," tenders, and events related to the RE-MED project.



These instruments constitute an exchange or commercial marketplace that enables the publication of offers of materials and equipment concerning the management and exploitation of construction and demolition waste.