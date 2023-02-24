Environment Minister launches application for treating construction waste

2023-02-24 | 11:01
Environment Minister launches application for treating construction waste
1min
Environment Minister launches application for treating construction waste

The Ministry of Environment, with the support of the Centre for Studies and Expertise on Risks, the Environment, Mobility and Urban Planning (CEREMA) and the Lebanese Contractors Syndicate for Public Works & Buildings, organized a seminar to launch "RE-MED Community," a platform and an application that aims to pursue the commitment to activate the circular economy in the Mediterranean basin.

"Even if it is difficult to achieve, the project of recycling and treating construction waste is very important," said Caretaker Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin.   

"The ministry's decentralization plan includes establishing 14 service areas for waste collection and sorting in Lebanon," he added.   

The seminar included the presentation of the innovative RE-MED Community platform and its participatory application for smartphones.    

These digital tools are a multicultural space for exchange as they allow the dissemination of documentary resources, educational opportunities, job and training offers, competency presentations or so-called "expert databases," tenders, and events related to the RE-MED project.   

These instruments constitute an exchange or commercial marketplace that enables the publication of offers of materials and equipment concerning the management and exploitation of construction and demolition waste.
 

