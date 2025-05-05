Romania's pro-EU premier announces his resignation

Romania's pro-European Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Monday announced he would resign, deepening political turmoil a day after a far-right candidate topped the first round of a tense presidential vote rerun.



"I have proposed to my colleagues to leave the governing coalition, which implicitly leads to my resignation as prime minister.... We saw how Romanians voted yesterday, which means that the ruling coalition has no legitimacy, at least in this formula," he told reporters after a meeting with his Social Democrats party.



AFP