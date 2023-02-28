0min

Fuel prices edge up across Lebanon

On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased LBP 72,000, and that of 98 octane fuel increased LBP 74,000, while the price of diesel increased LBP 73,000, and that of gas increased LBP 56,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,545,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,582,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,469,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 1,036,000