Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-03-01 | 05:24
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased LBP 18,000 and that of diesel increased LBP 17,000, while the price of gas increased LBP 12,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:   

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,617,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,656,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,538,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 1,084,000
 

LBCI Next
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
