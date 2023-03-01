0min

Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased LBP 18,000 and that of diesel increased LBP 17,000, while the price of gas increased LBP 12,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,617,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,656,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,538,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 1,084,000