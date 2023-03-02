Lebanese authorities arrest gun traffickers

Lebanon News
2023-03-02 | 08:10
High views
Lebanese authorities arrest gun traffickers
Lebanese authorities arrest gun traffickers

Lebanese authorities have arrested two Lebanese and one Syrian national for allegedly trafficking Turkish pistols, which have become a serious social menace due to their low cost. The General Directorate of State Security has been working to crack down on gangs involved in the arms trade, and was able to identify one of the main traders of Turkish pistols in Lebanon.

After conducting a thorough surveillance operation, the special group within the General Directorate of State Security was able to apprehend the suspects in the act in the city of Tripoli. Two vehicles used for arms trafficking and 200 Turkish pistols were seized during the operation.

An investigation has been launched into the case in coordination with the relevant judiciary authorities. The illegal trade of weapons poses a serious threat to the security and stability of Lebanon, and the authorities are committed to taking strong action against those involved in such activities.

