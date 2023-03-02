News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese authorities arrest gun traffickers
Lebanon News
2023-03-02 | 08:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese authorities arrest gun traffickers
Lebanese authorities have arrested two Lebanese and one Syrian national for allegedly trafficking Turkish pistols, which have become a serious social menace due to their low cost. The General Directorate of State Security has been working to crack down on gangs involved in the arms trade, and was able to identify one of the main traders of Turkish pistols in Lebanon.
After conducting a thorough surveillance operation, the special group within the General Directorate of State Security was able to apprehend the suspects in the act in the city of Tripoli. Two vehicles used for arms trafficking and 200 Turkish pistols were seized during the operation.
An investigation has been launched into the case in coordination with the relevant judiciary authorities. The illegal trade of weapons poses a serious threat to the security and stability of Lebanon, and the authorities are committed to taking strong action against those involved in such activities.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Turkish
Pistols
Gun
Trafficking
Authorities
State
Security
Next
International Support Group for Lebanon expresses concern over political vacuum
Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-28
Lebanon security chief's term to end after authorities skip on renewal
Lebanon News
2023-02-28
Lebanon security chief's term to end after authorities skip on renewal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-26
Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-26
Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-20
6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-02-20
6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-19
Will mandate of Lebanon General Security chief be extended?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-19
Will mandate of Lebanon General Security chief be extended?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01
Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01
Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP
0
Lebanon News
12:46
Jumblatt discusses developments with Shea in Clemenceau
Lebanon News
12:46
Jumblatt discusses developments with Shea in Clemenceau
0
Lebanon Economy
12:13
Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report
Lebanon Economy
12:13
Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:23
SpaceX launches US, Russia, UAE astronauts to space station
World
04:23
SpaceX launches US, Russia, UAE astronauts to space station
0
Variety
2023-02-15
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
Variety
2023-02-15
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
0
Middle East
2023-02-15
Two women pulled from rubble in Turkey, some aid reaches Syria
Middle East
2023-02-15
Two women pulled from rubble in Turkey, some aid reaches Syria
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-28
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-28
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
08:58
Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high
Sports
08:58
Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high
2
Press Highlights
06:17
The army's support is an international 'red line'
Press Highlights
06:17
The army's support is an international 'red line'
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate
4
Lebanon News
08:10
Lebanese authorities arrest gun traffickers
Lebanon News
08:10
Lebanese authorities arrest gun traffickers
5
Lebanon News
10:10
"Professor" of Corrupt Practices: Moawad to Berri
Lebanon News
10:10
"Professor" of Corrupt Practices: Moawad to Berri
6
Lebanon News
04:57
EDL begins campaign to remove encroachments on electrical network
Lebanon News
04:57
EDL begins campaign to remove encroachments on electrical network
7
Lebanon News
06:05
US, France hope for electing new president: Makari
Lebanon News
06:05
US, France hope for electing new president: Makari
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store