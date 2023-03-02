Lebanese authorities arrest gun traffickers

After conducting a thorough surveillance operation, the special group within the General Directorate of State Security was able to apprehend the suspects in the act in the city of Tripoli. Two vehicles used for arms trafficking and 200 Turkish pistols were seized during the operation.



An investigation has been launched into the case in coordination with the relevant judiciary authorities. The illegal trade of weapons poses a serious threat to the security and stability of Lebanon, and the authorities are committed to taking strong action against those involved in such activities.