Lebanon saw further increase in number of travelers in February

The total number of travelers who used the airport during the past month reached 408,582, an increase of 24.83 percent over February 2022, as the number of arrivals to Lebanon increased by 24.52 percent and recorded 198,998 passengers.



The number of departures from Lebanon increased by 25.40 percent and reached 209,368 passengers, while the number of transit passengers decreased by 60.14 percent and recorded 216 passengers.



Thus, the number of passengers who used the airport during the first two months of 2023 increased by 30.27 percent, reaching 901,417 passengers.



Whereas the total number of flights of national, Arab, and foreign airlines that used Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport during February reached 3709 flights, an increase of 20.77 percent over the same period last year, the number of flights coming to Lebanon increased by 20.66 percent and recorded 1851 flights.



Additionally, the number of flights departing from Lebanon increased by 20.88 percent and recorded 1858 flights.