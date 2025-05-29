Lebanese Army removes barriers set up by Israeli troops in South Lebanon's Odaisseh

Lebanon News
29-05-2025 | 11:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Army removes barriers set up by Israeli troops in South Lebanon&#39;s Odaisseh
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Army removes barriers set up by Israeli troops in South Lebanon's Odaisseh

A unit of the Lebanese Army, in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), removed several earth barriers and reopened roads in the outskirts of Odaisseh in the Marjayoun district that had been previously blocked by Israeli forces.

According to a statement from the Lebanese Army Command, while the army unit was carrying out the operation, Israeli troops accompanied by a tank attempted to obstruct the work. 

However, the attempt was unsuccessful, and the Lebanese forces continued their mission.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Army

Barriers

Israeli

Troops

South Lebanon

Odaisseh

LBCI Next
PM Salam to Wall Street Journal: State must control all arms in Lebanon
Armed factions in Ain al-Hilweh complicate disarmament efforts amid deep-rooted militant presence
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-01

Lebanese Army removes Israeli barriers in South Lebanon's Odaisseh

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:30

Health Ministry: One killed by Israeli gunfire in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-20

Lebanese Army statement: Three Lebanese soldiers killed in ammunition blast in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli-made roadblocks and explosives in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Hezbollah's arsenal remains: Lebanon stalls on disarmament as international community awaits

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:30

Health Ministry: One killed by Israeli gunfire in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:26

Lebanon to hold first official negotiation meeting with IMF delegation on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Interior Ministry publishes women's representation rates in 2025 municipal and mukhtar elections

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:31

Berri meets UN envoy Geir Pedersen to discuss regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:18

Civil Defense analyzes grain at Beirut Port silos amid ongoing safety concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-03

Hezbollah condemns Israeli airstrikes on Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Washington's revised hostage deal reignites debate inside Israeli cabinet — the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

President Aoun meets Starlink official over efforts to expand service to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:24

PM Salam to Wall Street Journal: State must control all arms in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Lebanon approves financial grants for military personnel starting July 1

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:32

LBCI’s Nada Andraos makes first appearance after stray bullet injury, urges return of state authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Israeli drone targets forested area in Nabatiyeh El Faouqa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:18

Civil Defense analyzes grain at Beirut Port silos amid ongoing safety concerns

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:00

Cabinet appoints George Maarawi as finance ministry’s director general

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

President Aoun highlights joint efforts with Egypt to boost bilateral ties across sectors

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More