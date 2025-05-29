A unit of the Lebanese Army, in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), removed several earth barriers and reopened roads in the outskirts of Odaisseh in the Marjayoun district that had been previously blocked by Israeli forces.



According to a statement from the Lebanese Army Command, while the army unit was carrying out the operation, Israeli troops accompanied by a tank attempted to obstruct the work.



However, the attempt was unsuccessful, and the Lebanese forces continued their mission.