Seizure of 160,000 Captagon pills hidden inside machine

As a result, the branch ordered its units to intensify their investigations to foil this operation. Following the investigation, they were able to identify one of the perpetrators, N.Z., a Syrian born in 2002, who was supposed to transport the drugs hidden in a machine from Bekaa to Beirut.



On February 21, 2023, after careful monitoring, the special force in the Information Branch was able to locate N.Z. driving a pickup truck from Bekaa to Beirut. They set up a trap in Loueizeh area and arrested him. Upon searching the truck, they found a machine hidden inside containing around 160,000 Captagon pills.



During interrogation, N.Z. confessed to transporting the machine, which contained the seized Captagon pills, from a warehouse in a Bekaa town to Beirut, where he was supposed to deposit it in a storage facility in Dekwaneh before shipping it abroad.



The necessary legal action was taken against him, and he, along with the seized drugs, was handed over to the competent authority under the judiciary's direction. Efforts are underway to arrest all those involved in this operation.