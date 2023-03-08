Atieh to LBCI: We support Frangieh for presidency, pending Saudi veto

Lebanon News
2023-03-08 | 06:30
High views
Atieh to LBCI: We support Frangieh for presidency, pending Saudi veto
1min
Atieh to LBCI: We support Frangieh for presidency, pending Saudi veto

Deputy Sagih Atieh of the National Moderation Bloc considered on Wednesday that former Minister Sleiman Frangieh should announce his candidacy clearly and speak about his ideas in front of everyone, and not just be nominated by Hezbollah and the Amal Movement.

In an interview on LBCI’s "Nharkom Said" show, Atieh said, "We will proceed with Frangieh if there is no Saudi veto against him.”
 
He added, "There are those who have received money to become members of parliament, and for this reason, the country is shackled, and these people do not have the ability to elect people without consulting the state that brought them.”
 
He emphasized that "The Taif Agreement must be implemented, which speaks about administrative decentralization and the Senate.”
 
He also stressed that "The main Christian forces must agree on a specific national program that is not provocative.”
 
Atieh noted that they must also sit and talk with each other. 
 
“The party that refuses to sit and talk is doing wrong to the country,” he added.

