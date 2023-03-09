News
Six envoys, Mikati reject claims targeting UK’s support for IMPACT
Lebanon News
2023-03-09 | 12:07
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Six envoys, Mikati reject claims targeting UK’s support for IMPACT
The Ambassadors of the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands, the Deputy Ambassador of Japan, and Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati released a joint statement on Thursday, rejecting the “misleading media allegations” that target UK’s support to the IMPACT platform.
The statement stated that together with the Prime Minister, the signing envoys all agreed on their continued support for transparency and accountability in Lebanon.
The press release reaffirmed the collective support for the IMPACT oversight platform under the Central Inspection.
“IMPACT’s work is ground-breaking and the first of its kind in Lebanon,” the press release added.
The press release revealed that Central Inspection has a significant role in support of governance practice and ensures compliance with laws across all government institutions.
The envoys rejected the misleading allegations that targeted United Kingdom’s support in Lebanon and welcomed the support that enabled implementation of the IMPACT platform.
“The PM agreed to endorse UK support to Central Inspection by ratifying the Memorandum of Understanding as per Lebanese regulations. We look forward to continued progress on this important agenda,” the statement concluded.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
IMPACT
Platform
Lebanon
United Kingdom
United States
Canada
Germany
Netherlands
Japan
Prime Minister
Najib Mikati
Statement
Support
