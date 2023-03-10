Lebanese Army launches online network to facilitate geographical surveying

Since 1920, the Survey Department has been established under the French mandate, using concrete blocks known as "survey points" or "geodetic points" to measure the land area.



However, many errors were recorded, and the number of these points increased from 22,500 to 23,900 by the Geographical Affairs Directorate in the Army in 2000, but the margin of error remained.



Thus, it's time for more advanced technology. For almost a year, the Geographical Affairs Directorate in the Army has been working on launching an online network consisting of 13 stations spread throughout the country, connected to an operations room in the directorate.



These stations are installed in military barracks to protect and secure the required energy, and they provide surveyors with coordinates via the internet, specifically through their GPS devices.



This step has made surveyors' work easier, faster, and more accurate while reducing costs.



This network was launched at a ceremony held by the Army at the Fouad Chehab Leadership and Staff College.



During the launching ceremony, LAF Commander General Joseph Aoun mentioned that the modest capabilities and the financial crisis did not stand in the way of the Directorate of Geographical Affairs in realizing this vital national project, which gives the beneficiaries, whether military or civil, an opportunity to develop their work accurately, at the lowest cost and in a faster time.



The project costs $700,000 and is funded by the USAID program and the budget of the Geographical Affairs Directorate, which is part of the Army.