News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Army launches online network to facilitate geographical surveying
Lebanon News
2023-03-10 | 11:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese Army launches online network to facilitate geographical surveying
Since 1920, the Survey Department has been established under the French mandate, using concrete blocks known as "survey points" or "geodetic points" to measure the land area.
However, many errors were recorded, and the number of these points increased from 22,500 to 23,900 by the Geographical Affairs Directorate in the Army in 2000, but the margin of error remained.
Thus, it's time for more advanced technology. For almost a year, the Geographical Affairs Directorate in the Army has been working on launching an online network consisting of 13 stations spread throughout the country, connected to an operations room in the directorate.
These stations are installed in military barracks to protect and secure the required energy, and they provide surveyors with coordinates via the internet, specifically through their GPS devices.
This step has made surveyors' work easier, faster, and more accurate while reducing costs.
This network was launched at a ceremony held by the Army at the Fouad Chehab Leadership and Staff College.
During the launching ceremony, LAF Commander General Joseph Aoun mentioned that the modest capabilities and the financial crisis did not stand in the way of the Directorate of Geographical Affairs in realizing this vital national project, which gives the beneficiaries, whether military or civil, an opportunity to develop their work accurately, at the lowest cost and in a faster time.
The project costs $700,000 and is funded by the USAID program and the budget of the Geographical Affairs Directorate, which is part of the Army.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Online
Network
Lebanese Army
Geographical Surveying
Project
Geographical Affairs
Next
Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates
Six envoys, Mikati reject claims targeting UK’s support for IMPACT
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-10
WHO launches project strengthening Lebanon's prisons health system
Lebanon News
2023-02-10
WHO launches project strengthening Lebanon's prisons health system
0
Variety
2023-01-18
Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon
Variety
2023-01-18
Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
12:19
World Bank officials discuss infrastructure projects with Hamieh
Lebanon Economy
12:19
World Bank officials discuss infrastructure projects with Hamieh
0
Middle East
11:20
KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon
Middle East
11:20
KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
12:19
World Bank officials discuss infrastructure projects with Hamieh
Lebanon Economy
12:19
World Bank officials discuss infrastructure projects with Hamieh
0
Lebanon News
11:51
Nasrallah comments on Saudi-Iranian agreement, Lebanese presidential elections
Lebanon News
11:51
Nasrallah comments on Saudi-Iranian agreement, Lebanese presidential elections
0
Middle East
11:20
KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon
Middle East
11:20
KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Decades later, French judiciary seeks leads in 1983 Beirut barracks bombing
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Decades later, French judiciary seeks leads in 1983 Beirut barracks bombing
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-01-06
Shea is still here in Beirut serving as US Ambassador: Embassy Spokesperson Groeblacher
World
2023-01-06
Shea is still here in Beirut serving as US Ambassador: Embassy Spokesperson Groeblacher
0
Lebanon Economy
04:02
Banks continue their rebellion as Lira pays the price
Lebanon Economy
04:02
Banks continue their rebellion as Lira pays the price
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
From tensions to diplomacy: The Saudi-Iranian relationship
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
From tensions to diplomacy: The Saudi-Iranian relationship
0
World
2023-03-08
Int'l Women's Day events highlight gaps in gender equality
World
2023-03-08
Int'l Women's Day events highlight gaps in gender equality
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
07:11
Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties within two months
World
07:11
Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties within two months
2
Lebanon Economy
08:27
Banking crisis persists as Bankmed ruling suspended
Lebanon Economy
08:27
Banking crisis persists as Bankmed ruling suspended
3
Middle East
03:32
Egypt withdraws from UN grain treaty prompting sadness and concern
Middle East
03:32
Egypt withdraws from UN grain treaty prompting sadness and concern
4
Lebanon News
11:51
Nasrallah comments on Saudi-Iranian agreement, Lebanese presidential elections
Lebanon News
11:51
Nasrallah comments on Saudi-Iranian agreement, Lebanese presidential elections
5
Lebanon Economy
03:22
Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates
Lebanon Economy
03:22
Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates
6
Lebanon Economy
04:02
Banks continue their rebellion as Lira pays the price
Lebanon Economy
04:02
Banks continue their rebellion as Lira pays the price
7
World
04:49
Pope says Ukraine war fueled not just by 'Russian empire'
World
04:49
Pope says Ukraine war fueled not just by 'Russian empire'
8
World
03:26
Pentagon chief, in Israel, calls on allies to step up Ukraine support
World
03:26
Pentagon chief, in Israel, calls on allies to step up Ukraine support
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store