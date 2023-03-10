News
Nasrallah comments on Saudi-Iranian agreement, Lebanese presidential elections
Lebanon News
2023-03-10 | 11:51
Nasrallah comments on Saudi-Iranian agreement, Lebanese presidential elections
Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, affirmed that "Lebanon is greatly affected by everything that happens in the region and the world, especially in neighboring countries, particularly Syria and Palestine."
Nasrallah also commented on the Saudi-Iranian agreement to resume diplomatic relations and open embassies, stressing that "the shift towards Saudi-Iranian rapprochement is good and will not be at the expense of the peoples of the region, but rather in their interest."
He mentioned that "if the Saudi-Iranian rapprochement continues on its natural course, it could open up prospects in the region and in Lebanon as well."
Earlier in the day, Iran and Saudi Arabia announced in a joint statement that they have agreed to resume dialogue and diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies in each other's countries within two months.
Regarding the latest developments in Lebanon, Nasrallah affirmed that "Hezbollah does not want to impose a president on anyone and wants to open the doors to complete this entitlement."
Nasrallah addressed the Lebanese people, saying, "do not wait for the outside world, and no foreign state has the right to impose any veto regarding the presidential entitlement."
Earlier, Nasrallah affirmed that Hezbollah wants to elect a president decisively and does not want a vacancy, stating that the candidate supported by Hezbollah in the presidential elections and deemed to have the required qualifications is Sleiman Frangieh.
