Walid Joumblatt says willing to revisit Syria for Druze rights

Former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) leader Walid Joumblatt called for a clear and firm condemnation of any offense against Prophet Muhammad and Islam, speaking from the Druze Community House in Verdun, Beirut.



He also expressed readiness to revisit Damascus to lay the groundwork for securing the demands of the Druze, whom he described as an integral part of the Syrian people.



Joumblatt emphasized the importance of silencing internal voices calling for protection from Israel, stating that maintaining unity among the Druze requires putting an end to such appeals.



“We are at the beginning of a new phase. We must either accept the need to live in a united Syria or risk falling into the Israeli project that seeks to displace the Druze and exploit them,” he said.



He reaffirmed his willingness to take all necessary steps, as he had previously done in support of the Druze of Idlib, but stressed the need for a clear action plan and for internal voices appealing to Israel to be muted.