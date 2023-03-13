Speaker Berri meets with Saudi ambassador Boukhari

2023-03-13 | 09:27
Speaker Berri meets with Saudi ambassador Boukhari
0min
Speaker Berri meets with Saudi ambassador Boukhari

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Boukhari replied to a question about whether there was anything positive for Lebanon by saying "sure."
Boukhari’s comment was made after meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and departing from Ain el-Tineh. 
 

Lebanon News

Parliament

Speaker

Nabih Berri

Saudi Arabia

Lebanon

Lebanese

Saudi

Ambassador

Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances
