80% of Lebanese lost their food security

The Chairperson of Lebanon's Women and Child Parliamentary Committee, Inaya Ezzeddine, participated in sessions held on the sidelines of the regional conference, "Arab Food Systems Stocktaking Moment 2023," where she presented that the economic crisis in Lebanon led to the loss of food security for 80 percent of Lebanese.



According to the Lebanese MP, this necessitated a survey of the various laws that sponsor and regulate the different dimensions of food security. She also presented the role of legislative work in transforming food systems by developing and improving legislation that regulates and codifies various dimensions of food security.



Additionally, as part of this survey, proposed laws, decrees, and decisions have been drawn up, and the results of this process prompted the need to develop a framework law for the right to food with the required legislation.