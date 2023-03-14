80% of Lebanese lost their food security

Lebanon News
2023-03-14 | 07:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
80% of Lebanese lost their food security
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
80% of Lebanese lost their food security

The Chairperson of Lebanon's Women and Child Parliamentary Committee, Inaya Ezzeddine, participated in sessions held on the sidelines of the regional conference, "Arab Food Systems Stocktaking Moment 2023," where she presented that the economic crisis in Lebanon led to the loss of food security for 80 percent of Lebanese.   

According to the Lebanese MP, this necessitated a survey of the various laws that sponsor and regulate the different dimensions of food security. She also presented the role of legislative work in transforming food systems by developing and improving legislation that regulates and codifies various dimensions of food security.   

Additionally, as part of this survey, proposed laws, decrees, and decisions have been drawn up, and the results of this process prompted the need to develop a framework law for the right to food with the required legislation.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Food

Security

Lebanese

Economic

Crisis

Parliament

Instability

LBCI Next
Lebanese students cannot afford school closures: UNICEF
Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28

Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-16

US sources deny rumors accelerating Lebanon's economic crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-19

Around 2 million people in Lebanon facing severe food insecurity

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-10

EU grants Lebanon €25 million to address food insecurity

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Lebanese students cannot afford school closures: UNICEF

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:34

Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:24

Price of 95 octane fuel increases 58000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:05

Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-13

Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:34

Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"

LBCI
World
08:54

Futures extend gains after February inflation data

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-17

Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

Private School Teachers Union Announces Strike in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:23

Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:05

Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:56

A look into government responses to SVB bankruptcy vs. Lebanese banking crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Presidency: Riyadh's position unchanged; Berri insists on backing Frangieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:52

Extension of driving licenses until end of year: Mawlawi

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:34

Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app