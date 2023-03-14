News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
80% of Lebanese lost their food security
Lebanon News
2023-03-14 | 07:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
80% of Lebanese lost their food security
The Chairperson of Lebanon's Women and Child Parliamentary Committee, Inaya Ezzeddine, participated in sessions held on the sidelines of the regional conference, "Arab Food Systems Stocktaking Moment 2023," where she presented that the economic crisis in Lebanon led to the loss of food security for 80 percent of Lebanese.
According to the Lebanese MP, this necessitated a survey of the various laws that sponsor and regulate the different dimensions of food security. She also presented the role of legislative work in transforming food systems by developing and improving legislation that regulates and codifies various dimensions of food security.
Additionally, as part of this survey, proposed laws, decrees, and decisions have been drawn up, and the results of this process prompted the need to develop a framework law for the right to food with the required legislation.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Food
Security
Lebanese
Economic
Crisis
Parliament
Instability
Next
Lebanese students cannot afford school closures: UNICEF
Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-16
US sources deny rumors accelerating Lebanon's economic crisis
Lebanon News
2023-02-16
US sources deny rumors accelerating Lebanon's economic crisis
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-19
Around 2 million people in Lebanon facing severe food insecurity
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-19
Around 2 million people in Lebanon facing severe food insecurity
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-10
EU grants Lebanon €25 million to address food insecurity
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-10
EU grants Lebanon €25 million to address food insecurity
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:00
Lebanese students cannot afford school closures: UNICEF
Lebanon News
09:00
Lebanese students cannot afford school closures: UNICEF
0
Press Highlights
05:34
Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"
Press Highlights
05:34
Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"
0
Lebanon Economy
04:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 58000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
04:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 58000 LBP
0
Lebanon Economy
04:05
Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value
Lebanon Economy
04:05
Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-13
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
Variety
2023-03-13
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
0
Press Highlights
05:34
Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"
Press Highlights
05:34
Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"
0
World
08:54
Futures extend gains after February inflation data
World
08:54
Futures extend gains after February inflation data
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-17
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
Lebanon News
2023-01-17
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Private School Teachers Union Announces Strike in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Private School Teachers Union Announces Strike in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
3
Lebanon Economy
04:05
Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value
Lebanon Economy
04:05
Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value
4
Press Highlights
02:56
A look into government responses to SVB bankruptcy vs. Lebanese banking crisis
Press Highlights
02:56
A look into government responses to SVB bankruptcy vs. Lebanese banking crisis
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Presidency: Riyadh's position unchanged; Berri insists on backing Frangieh
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Presidency: Riyadh's position unchanged; Berri insists on backing Frangieh
6
Lebanon News
12:52
Extension of driving licenses until end of year: Mawlawi
Lebanon News
12:52
Extension of driving licenses until end of year: Mawlawi
7
Press Highlights
05:34
Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"
Press Highlights
05:34
Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:33
French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh
News Bulletin Reports
10:33
French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store