NATO allies must pay 'fair share' before adding members: US envoy says

NATO allies must pay their "fair share" on defense before considering enlarging the alliance, a U.S. presidential envoy said Thursday, as NATO's chief said members would need to ramp up defense spending.



"You cannot ask the American people to expand the umbrella of NATO when the current members aren't paying their fair share, and that includes the Dutch who need to step up," U.S. envoy Richard Grenell said by video link at an event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in response to NATO chief Mark Rutte, the former Dutch prime minister.



"We have collectively to move up, and we will decide on the exact number later this year, but it will be considerably more than two (percent)," Rutte said, referring to the alliance's defense spending target of two percent of GDP.



AFP