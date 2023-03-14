Fuel prices keep on soaring in Lebanon

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased LBP 45,000 and that of 98 octane fuel increased LBP 46,000, while the price of diesel increased LBP 43,000, and that of gas increased LBP 31,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,816,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,859,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,723,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 1,224,000