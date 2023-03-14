News
Fuel prices keep on soaring in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-03-14 | 10:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fuel prices keep on soaring in Lebanon
On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased LBP 45,000 and that of 98 octane fuel increased LBP 46,000, while the price of diesel increased LBP 43,000, and that of gas increased LBP 31,000.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,816,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,859,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,723,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 1,224,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese
Fuel
Price
Prices
Gas
Gasoline
Diesel
Oil
Increase
LBP
A look into government responses to SVB bankruptcy vs. Lebanese banking crisis
