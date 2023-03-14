Fuel prices keep on soaring in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-03-14 | 10:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices keep on soaring in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices keep on soaring in Lebanon

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased LBP 45,000 and that of 98 octane fuel increased LBP 46,000, while the price of diesel increased LBP 43,000, and that of gas increased LBP 31,000.
 
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,816,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,859,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,723,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 1,224,000
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese

Fuel

Price

Prices

Gas

Gasoline

Diesel

Oil

Increase

LBP

LBCI Next
A look into government responses to SVB bankruptcy vs. Lebanese banking crisis
Extension of driving licenses until end of year: Mawlawi
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-03

Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Gasoline prices see significant increase, reaching above 1,000,000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-06

Lebanon fuel prices see slight increase

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-05

Price of gasoline increases 17000 LBP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Amid ongoing Lebanese stalemate, France renews sanctions threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

No law enforcement officials prosecuted from use of live ammunition: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Lebanese students cannot afford school closures: UNICEF

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

80% of Lebanese lost their food security

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-13

Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Fuel prices keep on soaring in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:34

Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13

Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app