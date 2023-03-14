News
Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast
Lebanon News
2023-03-14 | 13:44
Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast
Caretaker Justice Minister Henri Khoury received a delegation from the American Task Force for Lebanon (ATFL) headed by former Ambassador Edward Gabriel, to inquire about economic, financial, political, and judicial issues in Lebanon, including files regarding the Beirut Port explosion and the banks.
The Justice Minister said there are matters the Ministry cannot give any information about, "because we do not have the right to interfere in files as a political party."
He repeated the need to respond to the Lebanese government's request to secure satellite images because this matter speeds up the decision regarding the Beirut blast, and "thus achieving justice."
"There are obstacles in the file that we tried to address because there are two jurisprudences in this context. I have no right to give any legal position in this regard, and I leave solutions to judicial institutions, including the Supreme Judicial Council and the Judicial Inspection Authority," Khoury expressed.
ATFL President Edward Gabriel thanked the Minister of Justice for hosting the delegation, saying that the purpose of this meeting is the result of growing concern by policymakers in Washington about the independence and performance of the judicial system in Lebanon, especially in light of the Beirut Port explosion, "which received a lot of attention in the United States of America."
He added that the meeting with Minister Khouri was to understand better how the judiciary works to achieve justice in this file, the process related to the port explosion, and how to attain independent judicial justice.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Justice Minister
American Task Force for Lebanon (ATFL)
Justice
Beirut Port Explosion
Next
A look into government responses to SVB bankruptcy vs. Lebanese banking crisis
Extension of driving licenses until end of year: Mawlawi
Previous
Related Articles
