Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast

Lebanon News
2023-03-14 | 13:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast

Caretaker Justice Minister Henri Khoury received a delegation from the American Task Force for Lebanon (ATFL) headed by former Ambassador Edward Gabriel, to inquire about economic, financial, political, and judicial issues in Lebanon, including files regarding the Beirut Port explosion and the banks.    

The Justice Minister said there are matters the Ministry cannot give any information about, "because we do not have the right to interfere in files as a political party."    

He repeated the need to respond to the Lebanese government's request to secure satellite images because this matter speeds up the decision regarding the Beirut blast, and "thus achieving justice."     

"There are obstacles in the file that we tried to address because there are two jurisprudences in this context. I have no right to give any legal position in this regard, and I leave solutions to judicial institutions, including the Supreme Judicial Council and the Judicial Inspection Authority," Khoury expressed.   

ATFL President Edward Gabriel thanked the Minister of Justice for hosting the delegation, saying that the purpose of this meeting is the result of growing concern by policymakers in Washington about the independence and performance of the judicial system in Lebanon, especially in light of the Beirut Port explosion, "which received a lot of attention in the United States of America."    

He added that the meeting with Minister Khouri was to understand better how the judiciary works to achieve justice in this file, the process related to the port explosion, and how to attain independent judicial justice.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Justice Minister

American Task Force for Lebanon (ATFL)

Justice

Beirut Port Explosion

LBCI Next
A look into government responses to SVB bankruptcy vs. Lebanese banking crisis
Extension of driving licenses until end of year: Mawlawi
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-24

Lebanon's Bitar wages uphill struggle for justice over port blast

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:44

ATFL delegation urges for political reform in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

World Bank sets conditions for Lebanon to access electricity funding

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Fuel prices keep on soaring in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:44

ATFL delegation urges for political reform in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

World Bank sets conditions for Lebanon to access electricity funding

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Amid ongoing Lebanese stalemate, France renews sanctions threat

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Fuel prices keep on soaring in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-15

Israelis rally in three cities against Netanyahu legal reforms

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-02

Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-21

Iraq signs oil and gas deals with UAE's Crescent Petroleum, Chinese firms

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:05

Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup draw places LebanonU19 in challenging Group B

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:56

A look into government responses to SVB bankruptcy vs. Lebanese banking crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:34

Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:24

Price of 95 octane fuel increases 58000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Amid ongoing Lebanese stalemate, France renews sanctions threat

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app