Air pollution health cost amounts to $900 million annually: Yassin

Lebanon News
2023-03-15 | 08:54
High views
Air pollution health cost amounts to $900 million annually: Yassin
Air pollution health cost amounts to $900 million annually: Yassin

In cooperation with the Hanns Seidel Foundation, Lebanon's Ministry of Environment organized a workshop on air pollution entitled "Air pollution is the first silent killer in Lebanon," warning of the high level of air pollution, which causes fatal diseases at a rate of one in 9 people.   

Moreover, data from the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that 9 out of 10 people breathe polluted air, while the estimated death toll amount to 7 million people yearly caused by ambient and household air pollution. 

This workshop came after the cessation of mechanical inspection for vehicles that are considered the safety valve for air pollution caused by the transport sector and after the expansion of private generator uses.  

The workshop also recommended the Interior Ministry to re-inspect and alert the security forces to the owners of vehicles and cars whose engines emit visible pollutants to the need to repair them.   

Caretaker Minister of Environment, Nasser Yassin, confirmed that health costs from air pollution amount to $900 million annually. He also revealed that he is preparing a new circular to control generator emissions after signing the decision to tighten the limitations standards for industrial emissions.   

The workshop resulted in several recommendations, including the need to return to a mechanical inspection, strict control of fuel specifications, monitoring private generators, encouraging natural ecotourism and nature, and expanding green spaces and afforestation. 
 

