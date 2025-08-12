Syrian Foreign Ministry says to LBCI the country is open to cooperating with Lebanon

Lebanon News
12-08-2025 | 05:15
High views
Syrian Foreign Ministry says to LBCI the country is open to cooperating with Lebanon
0min
Syrian Foreign Ministry says to LBCI the country is open to cooperating with Lebanon

Commenting to LBCI on the provisions in Tom Barrack's paper related to Syria, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said that border demarcation with Lebanon and security coordination between the two countries are among the most important issues, as they pave the way for significant economic cooperation. 

The ministry affirmed that Damascus is open to such collaboration.

Lebanon News

Syria

Foreign

Ministry

LBCI

Cooperation

Lebanon

Lebanese FM discusses with French chargé d'affaires France's support and UNIFIL mandate
New fortifications: Lebanese Army prepares weapons plan as Israel expands positions in South
