Syrian Foreign Ministry says to LBCI the country is open to cooperating with Lebanon
12-08-2025 | 05:15
12-08-2025 | 05:15
Commenting to LBCI on the provisions in Tom Barrack's paper related to Syria, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said that border demarcation with Lebanon and security coordination between the two countries are among the most important issues, as they pave the way for significant economic cooperation.
The ministry affirmed that Damascus is open to such collaboration.
