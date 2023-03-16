Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president

Between March 15 and 25, 2023, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, will travel to Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, and Lebanon.



During her visit to Lebanon between March 23 and 25, Assistant Secretary Leaf will press the Lebanese stakeholders on the crucial need to elect a new president, form a government, and carry out economic reforms to set the country on the path to stability.



Before she visits Lebanon, Assistant Secretary Leaf will travel to Jordan (March 15-17), where she will meet with officials to reinforce the US-Jordan relationship, and to Egypt (March 18-20) to meet with senior officials and discuss priorities and cooperation regarding regional issues.



In Tunisia (March 20-23), Barbara Leaf will reaffirm United States support for the Tunisian people and discuss crucial economic reforms.