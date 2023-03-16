Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president

Lebanon News
2023-03-16 | 05:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president

Between March 15 and 25, 2023, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, will travel to Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, and Lebanon.   

During her visit to Lebanon between March 23 and 25, Assistant Secretary Leaf will press the Lebanese stakeholders on the crucial need to elect a new president, form a government, and carry out economic reforms to set the country on the path to stability.   

Before she visits Lebanon, Assistant Secretary Leaf will travel to Jordan (March 15-17), where she will meet with officials to reinforce the US-Jordan relationship, and to Egypt (March 18-20) to meet with senior officials and discuss priorities and cooperation regarding regional issues.   

In Tunisia (March 20-23), Barbara Leaf will reaffirm United States support for the Tunisian people and discuss crucial economic reforms.
 
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

United States

Assistant Secretary

Near Eastern Affairs

Barbara Leaf

Jordan

Egypt

Tunisia

Lebanon

President

Election

LBCI Next
UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims
Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2022-12-18

Tunisia: President Saied urged to resign after 'fiasco' election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-12

Mikati welcomes Saudi-Iranian developments, urges election of president: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-10

Nasrallah comments on Saudi-Iranian agreement, Lebanese presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-09

MP Abdallah calls for presidential election, government formation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Khoury to LBCI: Capital control law should have been implemented since beginning of crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati

LBCI
Variety
08:15

Enhancing Lebanon as a tourist destination could revive its economy: Viezzer

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-17

Overnight protests rock Tehran, other Iranian cities

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Khoury to LBCI: Capital control law should have been implemented since beginning of crisis

LBCI
World
10:07

UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
12:01

Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:36

Israeli security event: A suspected Hezbollah involvement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims

LBCI
Middle East
06:53

Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:38

Ogero following electricity sector's footsteps under current pricing: Corm

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app