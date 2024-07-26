South African police say 95 Libyans detained at suspected military camp

World News
2024-07-26 | 05:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
South African police say 95 Libyans detained at suspected military camp
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
South African police say 95 Libyans detained at suspected military camp

South African police said on Friday they detained 95 Libyans after a raid on a farm that appeared to have been used as a military camp.

"Ninety-five Libyans have been taken in after a raid," police spokesman Donald Mdhluli told AFP. "The site was said to be a training camp for a security company but it is a military base by the looks of things."

AFP

World News

South African

Police

Libyans

Detained

Military Camp

LBCI Next
Airport at Franco-Swiss border evacuated for 'security reasons'
Obama endorses Kamala Harris for US president
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:16

Bangladesh student protest leaders taken by police: Hospital staff

LBCI
World News
2024-07-25

Philippine death toll from typhoon-fuelled rains hits 20: Police

LBCI
World News
2024-07-25

Frankfurt airport suspends traffic after intrusion by climate activists: Police

LBCI
World News
2024-07-24

Ten migrants drown in Panama river: Border police

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:32

Netanyahu arrest warrant: New UK government drops challenge to court

LBCI
World News
08:21

EU launches action against France for breaking budget rules

LBCI
World News
08:16

Bangladesh student protest leaders taken by police: Hospital staff

LBCI
World News
07:55

Train sabotage won't impact Olympics opening: Paris mayor

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-19

WSJ condemns Russia's 'disgraceful, sham conviction' of US reporter

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-01

Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion

LBCI
World News
06:47

Netanyahu to hold talks with Trump aimed at easing tensions

LBCI
World News
2024-06-16

Zelenskyy says Russia is 'not ready' for a 'just peace'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More