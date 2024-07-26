News
South African police say 95 Libyans detained at suspected military camp
World News
2024-07-26 | 05:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
South African police say 95 Libyans detained at suspected military camp
South African police said on Friday they detained 95 Libyans after a raid on a farm that appeared to have been used as a military camp.
"Ninety-five Libyans have been taken in after a raid," police spokesman Donald Mdhluli told AFP. "The site was said to be a training camp for a security company but it is a military base by the looks of things."
AFP
World News
South African
Police
Libyans
Detained
Military Camp
