Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
34
o
South
28
o
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18 | 09:24
High views
Share
Share
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
min
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Hezbollah's military media published on Tuesday a video of one of its drones, filming sensitive areas, chemical warehouses, oil warehouses, and the port of Haifa in Israel.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
North
Israel
Video
Drones
