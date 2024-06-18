Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Lebanon News
2024-06-18 | 09:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Hezbollah's military media published on Tuesday a video of one of its drones, filming sensitive areas, chemical warehouses, oil warehouses, and the port of Haifa in Israel.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

North

Israel

Video

Drones

LBCI Next
Gantz warns of urgent need for northern border agreement in meeting with Hochstein
Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
World News
07:44

Putin vows to support North Korea against the United States

LBCI
World News
07:40

France to sell CAESAR howitzers to Armenia

LBCI
Middle East News
07:38

Soaring temperatures scorch pilgrims on Hajj in Saudi Arabia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:58

Mikati and US Envoy Hochstein discuss path to peace amid tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:08

On LBCI, Antoine Habib unveils housing loan membership: Conditions for eligibility

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:05

Gantz warns of urgent need for northern border agreement in meeting with Hochstein

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-10

Egypt calls on Hamas and Israel to show 'flexibility' to reach truce in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-15

US officials to CBS: Rocket attacks heighten risk of unintended war between Israel and Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-23

On LBCI, Fouad Makhzoumi's perspective on Lebanon's security, Hezbollah's role, border disputes - Interview highlights

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:29

UN human rights chief: Situation in West Bank 'drastically deteriorating'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
14:14

Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Israeli aircraft strike house in Chaqra, South Lebanon for second consecutive day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

US Mediation Amid Israeli Internal Strife: Balancing Gaza Conflict and Lebanese Border Tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit

LBCI
World News
00:22

UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at start of Gaza war: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

General Joseph Aoun Secures Continued US Support and Increased Aid for Lebanese Army

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:04

Saudi Arabia calls for recognition of Palestine, ceasefire in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More