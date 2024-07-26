News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-26 | 02:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
On Friday, July 26, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octanes decreased by LBP 11,000, and diesel prices decreased by LBP 18,000. However, the gas price remained stable.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,635,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,673,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,483,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 925,000
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Diesel
Gas
Economy
Lebanon
Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-23
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-23
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-19
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-19
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-16
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-16
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-12
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-12
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-23
Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-23
Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-23
Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-23
Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-23
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-23
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-19
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-19
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-25
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-25
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
0
World News
00:44
Netanyahu meets Musk after congressional address
World News
00:44
Netanyahu meets Musk after congressional address
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Israeli strike kills former Nasrallah bodyguard and Hezbollah member, Al-Hajj Abou Al-Fadl Qarnabsh
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Israeli strike kills former Nasrallah bodyguard and Hezbollah member, Al-Hajj Abou Al-Fadl Qarnabsh
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-21
Armenia recognizes State of Palestine
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-21
Armenia recognizes State of Palestine
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:00
LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'
Lebanon News
08:00
LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability
3
World News
06:32
Lebanese Hadi Matar, Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker, faces federal terrorism charges
World News
06:32
Lebanese Hadi Matar, Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker, faces federal terrorism charges
4
Lebanon News
05:41
Israeli artillery shelling causes fires in southern Lebanon's Aitaroun
Lebanon News
05:41
Israeli artillery shelling causes fires in southern Lebanon's Aitaroun
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23
Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23
Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House
6
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
7
Middle East News
00:05
Rockets launched at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties
Middle East News
00:05
Rockets launched at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties
8
World News
00:55
Harris urges Netanyahu to alleviate Gaza's suffering: 'I will not be silent'
World News
00:55
Harris urges Netanyahu to alleviate Gaza's suffering: 'I will not be silent'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More