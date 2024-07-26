Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

2024-07-26 | 02:19

0min
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

On Friday, July 26, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octanes decreased by LBP 11,000, and diesel prices decreased by LBP 18,000. However, the gas price remained stable.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,635,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,673,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,483,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 925,000

