Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

Lebanon News
2024-07-09 | 08:05
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0min
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

Hezbollah's war media showcased footage depicting Israeli military sites in the occupied Syrian Golan, as part of episode number (2) of "Hudhud."

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Hudhud

Footage

Israeli

