Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09 | 08:05
High views
Share
Share
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
min
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Hezbollah's war media showcased footage depicting Israeli military sites in the occupied Syrian Golan, as part of episode number (2) of "Hudhud."
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Hudhud
Footage
Israeli
