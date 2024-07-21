LBCI interviewed Dr. Massad Boulos, the coordinator of Arab relations for Former US President Trump's campaign.

In the interview, Boulos discussed the Republican strategy to appeal to Arab voters, Trump's approach to Middle East peace, and how the campaign is addressing perceptions of racism against the former president.

Read the full transcript below.

Q1: LBCI’s Bassam Abou Zeid:

It is known that the Republican Party has devised a strategy to convince Arab voters to vote for Trump. However, most Arab voters support the Palestinian cause and oppose Israel, while President Trump supports Israel, as evidenced at the Republican Convention. How will you convince these voters?

A1: Dr. Massad Boulos:

There’s no doubt, as you mentioned, that the number of Muslims, not just Arab voters, in the United States is about 4.5 million, with nearly half being Arab. Our campaign is focused on the Arab and Muslim vote in the swing states. There are about six swing states, and the number might increase as President Trump has aggressively targeted new states, including Virginia, New Hampshire, and New Mexico.

Regarding convincing Arab and Muslim voters, the tragic situation in Gaza is, of course, a top priority for Arab and Muslim voters today. Firstly, it's unrealistic to expect any American president or presidential candidate to have no ties or priorities towards Israel. The United States has historically been an ally of Israel, and no current or future president can oppose Israel. However, there is a significant difference in how presidents handle these issues. President Trump, during his four years in office, was the only president in modern U.S. history who did not start any wars; he ended wars and withdrew American troops, especially from the Middle East and other regions like Afghanistan. In contrast, with President Biden, we saw the Ukraine-Russia war and the Gaza conflict, which he has been unable to cease. On May 31st, during the current conflict, Israeli forces entered Rafah, and President Biden has yet to achieve a ceasefire.

Q2: LBCI’s Bassam Abou Zeid:

So, you believe President Trump is capable of achieving peace, while Biden is not?

A2:Dr. Massad Boulos:

Exactly. President Trump believes that the Gaza war shouldn't have happened in the first place. If he were in office, this war, nor the Ukraine-Russia war, would have occurred. Starting November 6th, the day after the election, he will strive to end the Gaza conflict immediately. He is a man of peace and has shown this during his four years, achieving four peace agreements in the Middle East, a feat not seen since Camp David. These included four significant Arab countries, and a fifth, Saudi Arabia, was close to an agreement just weeks before the end of his term. His administration’s primary focus was on the two-state solution, which is crucial for Arab and Muslim American voters, and President Trump has already taken steps in this direction.

Q3: LBCI’s Bassam Abou Zeid:

What about economic policies for these Arab voters?

A3 :Dr. Massad Boulos:

Undoubtedly, these voters are American citizens, so domestic issues are also very important to them. The natural alignment for Arab and Muslim voters in the U.S. is with the Republican Party, not just economically but also socially. The Democratic Party, in recent years, has been moving towards extreme leftist values, especially those concerning social and family values, which are crucial for Arab and Muslim communities. We are seeing a migration from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, regardless of who the Republican candidate is, with President Trump being a significant figure in this shift. Besides economic matters, illegal immigration at the Mexican border is also a critical issue for these voters.

Q4: LBCI’s Bassam Abou Zeid:

Some Arabs and Muslims view President Trump as racist. How do you plan to change this perception?

A4 :Dr. Massad Boulos:

The left-leaning media in the United States, which is most of the media, has waged a smear campaign against President Trump since 2015, lasting nearly nine or ten years. Those who know President Trump and have seen his actions during and after his presidency understand that he is very open-minded, especially towards Arabs and Muslims. He has strong relationships and friendships with many Arabs and Muslims, both in the U.S. and the Gulf region. His family has investments in the Gulf, and he maintains constant communication with many Arabs and Muslims.

Even regarding Palestine, he has often stated that he has a friendship and mutual respect with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Just yesterday, President Abbas received a letter from President Trump expressing his well-wishes following an assassination attempt that occurred a week ago. I delivered this message to him, and he responded very positively, showing great optimism for the future and indicating that everything will be fine. In summary, the message reached President Abbas.

Q5 LBCI’s Bassam Abou Zeid:

Finally, if President Trump returns to the White House, how will he handle Iran, particularly the nuclear issue?

A5:Dr. Massad Boulos

President Trump stated at the Republican Convention that in the last months of his term in 2020, Iran was ready to negotiate, with intermediaries from Oman and Qatar working on the matter. He believes in negotiations and peaceful solutions to all problems, with his doctrine of “peace through strength.” He shows his willingness to use force if necessary but hopes never to do so, aiming for peaceful and amicable solutions that unite rather than divide.