Rockets launched at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties

Middle East News
2024-07-26 | 00:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Rockets launched at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Rockets launched at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties

Multiple rockets were launched at Iraq's Ain al-Asad airbase housing US-led forces late on Thursday, US and Iraqi sources said, with no damage or casualties reported.

Two US officials said the base itself had not been struck in the attack.

The attack came two days after a military summit in Washington where Iraqi and US officials discussed winding down the coalition's work a decade after it was formed to fight Islamic State as it stormed across Iraq and Syria.

No major announcement was made at the end of the talks, though US and Iraqi sources say an announcement that it will begin to gradually wind down is likely in the coming weeks.

Iran-aligned Iraqi political and military factions have pressured the country's government to quickly draw down the coalition's work and say they want all 2,500 troops deployed by the country's one-time occupier to leave.

Washington and the Iraqi government say they want to transition to a bilateral security relationship that would likely see some troops remain in an advisory role.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iraq

Ain Al-Asad

United States

Forces

Rocket

Attack

LBCI Next
Netanyahu meets Musk after congressional address
Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-23

Iraq plans to begin reducing US-led forces starting September, sources say

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-17

Drones target Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties, military sources say

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-13

Axios quoting an Israeli official: We did not inform the United States of the attack on Khan Yunis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-12

Israeli forces pull back after Gaza City attack, leaving dozens of bodies

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:44

Netanyahu meets Musk after congressional address

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability

LBCI
Middle East News
09:56

Houthi leader: Attacks on Israel will continue and will not be deterred by airstrikes

LBCI
Middle East News
09:35

Morocco heatwave kills more than 20 people in 24 hours

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:46

Gaza Health Ministry reports war death toll reached 39,175

LBCI
World News
2024-05-22

Norway to recognize Palestinian state, local media reports

LBCI
Middle East News
00:05

Rockets launched at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:19

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:00

LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability

LBCI
World News
06:32

Lebanese Hadi Matar, Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker, faces federal terrorism charges

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Israeli artillery shelling causes fires in southern Lebanon's Aitaroun

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23

Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:19

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
00:05

Rockets launched at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties

LBCI
World News
00:55

Harris urges Netanyahu to alleviate Gaza's suffering: 'I will not be silent'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More