Rockets launched at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties
Middle East News
2024-07-26 | 00:05
Multiple rockets were launched at Iraq's Ain al-Asad airbase housing US-led forces late on Thursday, US and Iraqi sources said, with no damage or casualties reported.
Two US officials said the base itself had not been struck in the attack.
The attack came two days after a military summit in Washington where Iraqi and US officials discussed winding down the coalition's work a decade after it was formed to fight Islamic State as it stormed across Iraq and Syria.
No major announcement was made at the end of the talks, though US and Iraqi sources say an announcement that it will begin to gradually wind down is likely in the coming weeks.
Iran-aligned Iraqi political and military factions have pressured the country's government to quickly draw down the coalition's work and say they want all 2,500 troops deployed by the country's one-time occupier to leave.
Washington and the Iraqi government say they want to transition to a bilateral security relationship that would likely see some troops remain in an advisory role.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iraq
Ain Al-Asad
United States
Forces
Rocket
Attack
