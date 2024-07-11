News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11 | 08:16
High views
Share
Share
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
2
min
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
During an interview with CNN, member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Ibrahim Moussawi, stated that "we are not on the verge of any kind of full-scale war or open war," adding, "The Israelis do not want that, the Lebanese do not want that, and even regional and international powers do not want that."
Moussawi said, "Since the outbreak of the conflict and Israeli hostilities after October 7, and after the clashes between Hezbollah and the Israeli side, we have adhered to certain rules at all times."
"We have targeted Israeli military sites, particularly in occupied areas and Lebanon, and there was escalation from the Israeli side. Then we formulated a stance that whenever the Israeli side escalates the situation, we escalate it to the same extent and more. So, this is how things have proceeded so far," he added.
He pointed out that according to his estimates, it is not in anyone's interest to go to a full-scale war.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Loyalty To The Resistance
Ibrahim Moussawi
Israel
War
Next
Iraqi Oil Ministry: Unloading of gas oil ships in Beirut to commence
Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-05
Renewal Bloc calls for urgent measures to protect Lebanon from Israeli war threat: Statement
Lebanon News
2024-07-05
Renewal Bloc calls for urgent measures to protect Lebanon from Israeli war threat: Statement
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-04
Iraqi armed groups declare readiness to fight Israel if Lebanon war breaks out
Lebanon News
2024-07-04
Iraqi armed groups declare readiness to fight Israel if Lebanon war breaks out
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-30
Bassil affirms rejection of any policy that leads to war: "Lebanon is currently threatened because of Israel"
Lebanon News
2024-06-30
Bassil affirms rejection of any policy that leads to war: "Lebanon is currently threatened because of Israel"
0
Middle East News
2024-06-29
Iran's UN mission warns Israel of 'genocidal war' if Lebanon is attacked
Middle East News
2024-06-29
Iran's UN mission warns Israel of 'genocidal war' if Lebanon is attacked
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:07
Iraqi Oil Ministry: Unloading of gas oil ships in Beirut to commence
Lebanon News
10:07
Iraqi Oil Ministry: Unloading of gas oil ships in Beirut to commence
0
Lebanon News
04:28
Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:28
Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-10
Nasrallah affirms commitment to Al-Aqsa Flood war, emphasizes unity on Lebanese front
Lebanon News
2024-07-10
Nasrallah affirms commitment to Al-Aqsa Flood war, emphasizes unity on Lebanese front
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-10
Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-10
Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-27
CENTCOM: US forces destroy drone over Red Sea launched by Houthis
Middle East News
2024-05-27
CENTCOM: US forces destroy drone over Red Sea launched by Houthis
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:13
60 bodies found in rubble of Gaza City district: Civil defence agency
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:13
60 bodies found in rubble of Gaza City district: Civil defence agency
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-01
UNIFIL and humanitarian agencies discuss ways to support communities in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-01
UNIFIL and humanitarian agencies discuss ways to support communities in southern Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-10
Israeli army announces strikes on Syrian army targets in Golan Heights
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-10
Israeli army announces strikes on Syrian army targets in Golan Heights
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:16
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
08:16
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
02:46
Russia launches 2 missiles and 6 drones on Ukraine, military says
World News
02:46
Russia launches 2 missiles and 6 drones on Ukraine, military says
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanon Faces Power Crisis Amid Fuel Shortage
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanon Faces Power Crisis Amid Fuel Shortage
3
Lebanon News
08:16
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
08:16
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
4
Lebanon News
04:28
Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:28
Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
10:07
Iraqi Oil Ministry: Unloading of gas oil ships in Beirut to commence
Lebanon News
10:07
Iraqi Oil Ministry: Unloading of gas oil ships in Beirut to commence
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:12
Israeli Defense Minister and US envoy discuss potential agreement for hostage release and ammunition shipment
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:12
Israeli Defense Minister and US envoy discuss potential agreement for hostage release and ammunition shipment
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40
US expresses 'cautious optimism' regarding ceasefire talks in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40
US expresses 'cautious optimism' regarding ceasefire talks in Gaza
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah-Israel Conflict: Uncertain Escalation and the Quest for Deterrence
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah-Israel Conflict: Uncertain Escalation and the Quest for Deterrence
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More