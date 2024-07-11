During an interview with CNN, member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Ibrahim Moussawi, stated that "we are not on the verge of any kind of full-scale war or open war," adding, "The Israelis do not want that, the Lebanese do not want that, and even regional and international powers do not want that."



Moussawi said, "Since the outbreak of the conflict and Israeli hostilities after October 7, and after the clashes between Hezbollah and the Israeli side, we have adhered to certain rules at all times."



"We have targeted Israeli military sites, particularly in occupied areas and Lebanon, and there was escalation from the Israeli side. Then we formulated a stance that whenever the Israeli side escalates the situation, we escalate it to the same extent and more. So, this is how things have proceeded so far," he added.



He pointed out that according to his estimates, it is not in anyone's interest to go to a full-scale war.