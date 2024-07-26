Airport at Franco-Swiss border evacuated for 'security reasons'

World News
2024-07-26 | 06:12
Airport at Franco-Swiss border evacuated for &#39;security reasons&#39;
Airport at Franco-Swiss border evacuated for 'security reasons'

An airport located at the Swiss-French border was evacuated on Friday for security reasons, hours after arson attacks disrupted the French rail network ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony.

"For safety reasons, the terminal had to be evacuated and is currently closed," the Basel-Mulhouse EuroAirport said on its website.

AFP

World News

Airport

Switzerland

France

Border

Security

Attack

Rail

Olympics

