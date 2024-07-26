News
US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months
Lebanon News
2024-07-26
US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months
US President Joe Biden has announced a deferral of removal for certain Lebanese nationals in the United States, citing deteriorating humanitarian conditions in southern Lebanon due to ongoing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel.
This directive will protect eligible Lebanese nationals from deportation for 18 months.
"While I remain focused on de-escalating the situation and improving humanitarian conditions, many civilians remain in danger," Biden stated in the memorandum. "Therefore, I am directing the deferral of removal of certain Lebanese nationals who are present in the United States."
The deferral applies to Lebanese nationals present in the US on the date of the memorandum, with several exceptions.
Those excluded from this protection include individuals who have returned to Lebanon voluntarily after the memorandum's date, those who have not continuously resided in the US, and those who are inadmissible under specific sections of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).
Additionally, individuals convicted of felonies or multiple misdemeanors, those subject to extradition, and those deemed a danger to public safety or adverse to US interests are also excluded.
Biden emphasized that this decision aligns with the foreign policy interests of the United States.
The memorandum directs the Secretary of Homeland Security to take appropriate measures, including authorizing employment for noncitizens whose removal has been deferred. The memorandum also advises considering the suspension of regulatory requirements for F-1 nonimmigrant students who are Lebanese nationals.
The Secretary of Homeland Security has been instructed to publish this directive in the Federal Register to ensure its implementation.
