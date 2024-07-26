News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US President Biden’s deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals is not an indication of imminence of further escalation
Lebanon News
2024-07-26 | 11:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US President Biden’s deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals is not an indication of imminence of further escalation
The visa deferral for Lebanese nationals is not an indication of the imminence of further escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, according to the Biden administration.
The administration aims for a comprehensive long-term agreement that ensures peace, not merely a cessation of hostilities.
US President Joe Biden has announced a Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) for certain Lebanese nationals in the United States, citing deteriorating humanitarian conditions in southern Lebanon due to ongoing tensions.
This directive will protect eligible Lebanese nationals from deportation for 18 months, with the possibility of extension. The deferral allows approximately 11,500 Lebanese nationals currently in the United States to remain and apply for work permits during this period.
The US President made this decision in response to the ongoing conflict impacting Lebanon, compounded by years of economic crises, the devastating port explosion, and continuous conflict involving Hezbollah and Israel.
"The security of Lebanese civilians, property, and infrastructure has been severely affected. The deferral aims to provide temporary relief until it is safe for these individuals to return home and assist in rebuilding efforts."
While US President Biden “hopes for an end to the conflict,” he acknowledges that “it may not happen in the next few days or weeks.”
Lebanon News
US
President
Biden
Departure
Lebanese
Nationals
Escalation
Next
The Countdown Is On! Summer's Most Awaited Event: Miss Lebanon, Live Tomorrow at 8:30 PM on LBCI and lbcgroup.tv
Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:42
US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months
Lebanon News
10:42
US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months
0
World News
2024-07-23
US President Biden to meet with families of US hostages held in Gaza, official says
World News
2024-07-23
US President Biden to meet with families of US hostages held in Gaza, official says
0
World News
2024-07-21
US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election
World News
2024-07-21
US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election
0
World News
2024-07-21
US President Biden Announces Decision Not to Seek Reelection, Citing Best Interests of Party and Country
World News
2024-07-21
US President Biden Announces Decision Not to Seek Reelection, Citing Best Interests of Party and Country
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:42
US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months
Lebanon News
10:42
US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months
0
Lebanon News
10:32
The Countdown Is On! Summer's Most Awaited Event: Miss Lebanon, Live Tomorrow at 8:30 PM on LBCI and lbcgroup.tv
Lebanon News
10:32
The Countdown Is On! Summer's Most Awaited Event: Miss Lebanon, Live Tomorrow at 8:30 PM on LBCI and lbcgroup.tv
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-25
Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-25
Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-25
LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'
Lebanon News
2024-07-25
LF's Geagea: Berri's new tripartite formula turns presidential elections into 'mere formality'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-26
Macron welcomes Rutte appointment, says NATO 'more necessary than ever'
World News
2024-06-26
Macron welcomes Rutte appointment, says NATO 'more necessary than ever'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11
Blinken says Netanyahu 'reaffirmed commitment' to Gaza ceasefire plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11
Blinken says Netanyahu 'reaffirmed commitment' to Gaza ceasefire plan
0
Middle East News
2024-07-09
Israel launches airstrike near Baniyas city, Syria
Middle East News
2024-07-09
Israel launches airstrike near Baniyas city, Syria
0
Lebanon News
10:42
US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months
Lebanon News
10:42
US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:32
The Countdown Is On! Summer's Most Awaited Event: Miss Lebanon, Live Tomorrow at 8:30 PM on LBCI and lbcgroup.tv
Lebanon News
10:32
The Countdown Is On! Summer's Most Awaited Event: Miss Lebanon, Live Tomorrow at 8:30 PM on LBCI and lbcgroup.tv
2
Lebanon News
10:42
US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months
Lebanon News
10:42
US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months
3
Lebanon News
11:33
US President Biden’s deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals is not an indication of imminence of further escalation
Lebanon News
11:33
US President Biden’s deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals is not an indication of imminence of further escalation
4
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
5
Middle East News
00:05
Rockets launched at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties
Middle East News
00:05
Rockets launched at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23
Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23
Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House
7
World News
06:12
Airport at Franco-Swiss border evacuated for 'security reasons'
World News
06:12
Airport at Franco-Swiss border evacuated for 'security reasons'
8
World News
00:55
Harris urges Netanyahu to alleviate Gaza's suffering: 'I will not be silent'
World News
00:55
Harris urges Netanyahu to alleviate Gaza's suffering: 'I will not be silent'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More