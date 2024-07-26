US President Biden’s deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals is not an indication of imminence of further escalation

The visa deferral for Lebanese nationals is not an indication of the imminence of further escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, according to the Biden administration.



The administration aims for a comprehensive long-term agreement that ensures peace, not merely a cessation of hostilities.



US President Joe Biden has announced a Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) for certain Lebanese nationals in the United States, citing deteriorating humanitarian conditions in southern Lebanon due to ongoing tensions.



This directive will protect eligible Lebanese nationals from deportation for 18 months, with the possibility of extension. The deferral allows approximately 11,500 Lebanese nationals currently in the United States to remain and apply for work permits during this period.



The US President made this decision in response to the ongoing conflict impacting Lebanon, compounded by years of economic crises, the devastating port explosion, and continuous conflict involving Hezbollah and Israel.



"The security of Lebanese civilians, property, and infrastructure has been severely affected. The deferral aims to provide temporary relief until it is safe for these individuals to return home and assist in rebuilding efforts."



While US President Biden “hopes for an end to the conflict,” he acknowledges that “it may not happen in the next few days or weeks.”



