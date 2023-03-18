Maronite Patriarchy organizes retreat day for Christian parliament members

Lebanon News
2023-03-18 | 06:46
High views
Maronite Patriarchy organizes retreat day for Christian parliament members
2min
Maronite Patriarchy organizes retreat day for Christian parliament members

The Maronite Patriarchy has announced plans to host a retreat day for Christian parliament members from various political factions. The retreat, scheduled for April 5, 2023, aims to bring together prominent Christian political figures for a day of reflection and dialogue.

The invitation, issued by Cardinal Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, in consultation with other religious leaders, emphasizes the importance of unity and understanding among Christian parliament members. The event will be held at the Beit Anya-Harissa retreat center, situated near the revered Our Lady of Lebanon shrine.

The day-long retreat is set to commence at 9 a.m. with a joint reflection, followed by a series of activities focused on fostering dialogue and promoting mutual respect among participants. The retreat will conclude after lunch at the Beit Anya residence, with the administration extending hospitality to all attendees.

Organizers have requested participants to reserve the date and join the retreat day dedicated to promoting cooperation and understanding among Christian parliament members in Lebanon. The detailed program for the event will be sent to all invited attendees in due course.

The Maronite Patriarchy's initiative to bring together Christian parliament members for this retreat signifies the importance of unity and collective efforts for the well-being and future of Lebanon.
 

