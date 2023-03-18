News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Maronite Patriarchy organizes retreat day for Christian parliament members
Lebanon News
2023-03-18 | 06:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Maronite Patriarchy organizes retreat day for Christian parliament members
The Maronite Patriarchy has announced plans to host a retreat day for Christian parliament members from various political factions. The retreat, scheduled for April 5, 2023, aims to bring together prominent Christian political figures for a day of reflection and dialogue.
The invitation, issued by Cardinal Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, in consultation with other religious leaders, emphasizes the importance of unity and understanding among Christian parliament members. The event will be held at the Beit Anya-Harissa retreat center, situated near the revered Our Lady of Lebanon shrine.
The day-long retreat is set to commence at 9 a.m. with a joint reflection, followed by a series of activities focused on fostering dialogue and promoting mutual respect among participants. The retreat will conclude after lunch at the Beit Anya residence, with the administration extending hospitality to all attendees.
Organizers have requested participants to reserve the date and join the retreat day dedicated to promoting cooperation and understanding among Christian parliament members in Lebanon. The detailed program for the event will be sent to all invited attendees in due course.
The Maronite Patriarchy's initiative to bring together Christian parliament members for this retreat signifies the importance of unity and collective efforts for the well-being and future of Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Maronite
Patriarchy
Retreat
Christian
Parliament
Politics
Figures
Dialogue
Next
Ambassador Grillo reaffirms France's commitment to Lebanon
Lebanon's currency is deteriorating hysterically: Abou Haidar
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-17
New Zealand bans TikTok from phones of parliamentarians
Variety
2023-03-17
New Zealand bans TikTok from phones of parliamentarians
0
World
2023-03-16
In tight vote, parliament to decide on Macron's pensions reform
World
2023-03-16
In tight vote, parliament to decide on Macron's pensions reform
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-13
Bin Farhan to Asharq al-Awsat: Agreement with Iran shows shared desire to settle disputes through dialogue
Press Highlights
2023-03-13
Bin Farhan to Asharq al-Awsat: Agreement with Iran shows shared desire to settle disputes through dialogue
0
World
2023-03-10
Saudi, Iran restoration of ties a 'victory for dialogue'-China’s Wang Yi
World
2023-03-10
Saudi, Iran restoration of ties a 'victory for dialogue'-China’s Wang Yi
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:13
Ambassador Grillo reaffirms France's commitment to Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:13
Ambassador Grillo reaffirms France's commitment to Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
05:57
Lebanon's currency is deteriorating hysterically: Abou Haidar
Lebanon Economy
05:57
Lebanon's currency is deteriorating hysterically: Abou Haidar
0
Variety
14:10
LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project
Variety
14:10
LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project
0
Lebanon Economy
14:02
Central Bank Governor may face European investigators in Paris: Upcoming hearing in May
Lebanon Economy
14:02
Central Bank Governor may face European investigators in Paris: Upcoming hearing in May
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-10
The long goodbye at Salesforce continues with more layoffs off reported
Variety
2023-03-10
The long goodbye at Salesforce continues with more layoffs off reported
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-22
Paris prepares joint American, Saudi, Qatari meeting to resolve Lebanon presidential vacuum
Press Highlights
2022-12-22
Paris prepares joint American, Saudi, Qatari meeting to resolve Lebanon presidential vacuum
0
World
2023-03-17
Former JPMorgan executive, ex-Barclays CEO Staley to be deposed next week
World
2023-03-17
Former JPMorgan executive, ex-Barclays CEO Staley to be deposed next week
0
World
2023-01-02
North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official
World
2023-01-02
North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
14:02
Central Bank Governor may face European investigators in Paris: Upcoming hearing in May
Lebanon Economy
14:02
Central Bank Governor may face European investigators in Paris: Upcoming hearing in May
2
Lebanon Economy
05:57
Lebanon's currency is deteriorating hysterically: Abou Haidar
Lebanon Economy
05:57
Lebanon's currency is deteriorating hysterically: Abou Haidar
3
Variety
13:16
LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign wins Silver at Dubai Lynx Awards
Variety
13:16
LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign wins Silver at Dubai Lynx Awards
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
Challenges and opportunities: Total's journey towards obtaining a drilling license in bloc 9
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
Challenges and opportunities: Total's journey towards obtaining a drilling license in bloc 9
5
Lebanon News
06:46
Maronite Patriarchy organizes retreat day for Christian parliament members
Lebanon News
06:46
Maronite Patriarchy organizes retreat day for Christian parliament members
6
Variety
14:10
LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project
Variety
14:10
LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project
7
Variety
07:10
Lebanese Nour Arida wins Arab Women of The Year Award in London
Variety
07:10
Lebanese Nour Arida wins Arab Women of The Year Award in London
8
World
08:36
Trump expects arrest and urges followers to protest
World
08:36
Trump expects arrest and urges followers to protest
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store