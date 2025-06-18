Beijing says almost 800 Chinese citizens evacuated from Iran

18-06-2025 | 03:36
Beijing says almost 800 Chinese citizens evacuated from Iran

Almost 800 Chinese citizens have been evacuated from Iran since Israel launched military strikes against the country last week, Beijing said Wednesday.

"Currently... 791 Chinese nationals have been relocated from Iran to safe areas," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a regular news conference, adding some Chinese nationals have also safely evacuated from Israel.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

China

Citizens

Evacuation

Iran

