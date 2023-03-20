MP Salim El Sayegh indicated on LBCI's Nharkom Said that "there is an axis that starts from Gaza to Haret Hreik and continues to Tehran and Moscow, and its presidential candidate is Sleiman Frangieh."



"Our choice is clear and remains MP Michel Moawad, given his values. However, Moawad's opponents refuse to attend election sessions and refrain from securing the electoral quorum," he stated.



He added: "I blame Lebanon's allies who were very late to help, and we need a serious political intervention, not just words, such as talking about a European sanctions system."



"The Lebanese public opinion did not agree with France's approach to the Lebanese file, away from its distinguished historical values. In my opinion, France retreated from its positions in the fifth meeting, and Saudi Arabia does not encourage nominating Frangieh as president," El Sayegh added.



Moreover, El Sayegh saw that "international allies of Lebanon did not object to the arrival of former president Aoun in the past because the governance model of Hezbollah was unknown, but it became clear now. Therefore, all international allies of Lebanon have their clear positions on the continuation of Hezbollah's ruling."



He continued: "They turned the Lebanese people into beggars, and Saudi Arabia said that Lebanon had decided to move towards Iran, so let us bear the responsibility of our choice. We got to where we are today, and Lebanon has become isolated, and Saudi Arabia does not deal with us in a tribal way."



"President Emmanuel Macron should have the dignity not to accept the image that appears about France in Lebanon, particularly regarding its efforts to market Hezbollah's axis," he concluded.