75 percent of Palestinian graduates in Lebanon are unemployed: report
Lebanon News
2023-03-21 | 08:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
75 percent of Palestinian graduates in Lebanon are unemployed: report
The Democratic Association of Palestinian Professionals in Lebanon (MADA) pointed out that the number of Palestinian graduates in Lebanon ranges annually between 1,000 and 1,500 graduates, about 25 percent of whom have job opportunities in institutions, associations, and UNRWA, while 75 percent are unemployed, and some of them are forced to work seasonally outside their specialization.
In a statement, MADA called on UNRWA and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) to develop a rescue plan to address the deteriorating conditions of Palestinian graduates in Lebanon,
They stressed that among the various specializations, including engineering and some humanities branches occupy the highest percentage of unemployed graduates, and this is due to the deprivation laws imposed on refugees, depriving them of Palestinians of the right to work, the limited job opportunities provided by UNRWA, and the existing state of sufficiency with civil institutions that accommodate several graduates.
MADA highlighted that the deteriorating situation of Palestinian graduates and professionals in Lebanon portends a significant catastrophe that strikes the core of Palestinian society, based on this group's role in achieving social balance within the Palestinian community.
They also asked about the role of UNRWA and its strategic plan to address the repercussions of this crisis.
In its latest study, UNRWA indicated that 93 percent of the Palestinian refugees in Lebanon are below the poverty line, meaning that all Palestinian refugees cannot meet their basic needs.
Based on this reality, the association called on UNRWA to assume its responsibilities and invoke the lack of funds, and work to make an urgent appeal to donor countries to finance employment programs for youth and graduates and open more job opportunities in its current programs, in addition to supporting productive projects for professionals.
MADA also urged the Lebanese state to establish human rights, put UNRWA before its responsibilities, and provide the required solutions to this worsening crisis.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Palestinian
Refugees
Graduates
Unemployed
Next
Delegation from Baalbek-Hermel urges for medical cannabis manufacturing amid economic hardship
Lebanese PM Mikati visits Cyprus to strengthen bilateral ties
Previous
