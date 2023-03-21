Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon

2023-03-21 | 14:39
2min
The Kurdish community in Lebanon has come together to celebrate the arrival of the Kurdish New Year, also known as Nowruz or Niroz. This annual celebration marks the beginning of spring and is celebrated not only by Kurds but also by countries in the East such as Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Central Asia.

The Iranian community also celebrated the New Year at the Iranian embassy in Lebanon.

But what does the word Nowruz mean, and what is the origin of this celebration?

This celebration represents resistance, peace, freedom, and liberation from Dahhak’s oppression.

So, what is the legend of Dahhak?

A Kurdish woman stated that “the beginning of spring means resistance, peace, freedom, and liberation from Dahhak oppression, which is a legend.

She explained that there was a very cruel king in the region who ruled the people and who would cut off the heads of young men. Then, Kaveh al-Haddad was the rebel who represents resistance, resilience, and refusal to submit to slavery. He went to Byblos and instead of sacrificing the youth, he went with them, fought and trained them. As a result, they fought Dahhak and took control of the city. When the Kurdish rebel went to Byblos, he said to the people, “when I carry the torch of freedom with fire, it means we have won. Then the people rose up and celebrated this day which is the day of freedom.”

Moreover, one of the most notable traditions during the Nowruz celebration is the Haft-seen table, which consists of seven symbolic items, including apples representing beauty and health, garlic representing health, a gold coin representing prosperity, a hyacinth representing decoration, and other traditional items such as “Senjed fruit”, sumac, and samanu, made from wheat.

The table also includes a fish symbolizing life, a lit candle and mirror representing light, and the Quran as an essential part of the table.

