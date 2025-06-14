Israel says killed over 20 Iranian commanders

Middle East News
14-06-2025 | 10:02
High views
Israel says killed over 20 Iranian commanders
Israel says killed over 20 Iranian commanders

The Israeli military said on Saturday that its air strikes on Iran had killed more than 20 Iranian army and Revolutionary Guards commanders, including armed forces chief Mohammad Bagheri.

"Since the beginning of the operation (on Friday), over 20 commanders in the Iranian regime's security apparatus have been eliminated," the military said in a statement, naming several top commanders in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the armed forces.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Killed

Iranian

Commanders

Iran launches fresh wave of attacks on Israel: State TV
Army says Israelis can leave shelters after Iran missile attack
