Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati arrived in Cyprus on Tuesday with a ministerial delegation on an official congratulatory visit on the occasion of Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides's recent election.



During the meeting, the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries was stressed, with the Cypriot President reaffirming "Lebanon's support within the European Union in all fields."



He praised the Lebanese presence in Cyprus and the role of the Lebanese in development fields. He stressed support for Lebanon's position to address the issue of Syrian refugees in a way that ensures the country's stability.



In turn, President Mikati said: "We are close countries, and we share many common denominators, and there are many areas of tourism, services, and development cooperation."