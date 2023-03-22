News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Change MPs urge swift action to address worsening financial crisis
Lebanon News
2023-03-22 | 10:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Change MPs urge swift action to address worsening financial crisis
Following the Parliamentary Joint Committees meeting, the three Change MPs, Ibrahim Mneimneh, Firas Hamdan, and Yassin Yassin, held a press conference on Wednesday.
However, Mneimneh stated that "there have been discussions about the deteriorating economic and financial situation, saying, "we are facing a significant crisis of order.
He continued by indicating that the resigned government failed to implement the necessary reforms, including in the monetary sector.
"Nothing has been achieved from the International Monetary Fund's demands, and the plans do not meet their standards. The conflict of interests leads to procrastination in the reform process, resulting in a financial collapse," Mneimneh explained.
Moreover, he added that "the currency collapse is a consequence of the absence of reforms and the government's failure to fulfill its role.
He also stressed that when an important project related to the financial situation arises, and the government does not act, it means that it is not interested in this reform. He then mentioned that the parliament cannot perform its role because the government cannot.
"We are in a systemic crisis because this system has reached a deadlock," Mneimneh said, asking, "how can the governor of the Central Bank be accused and remain in his position?"
Mneimneh went on to point out that "the beginning is to elect a president, and the government should fulfill its role and communicate with the IMF."
However, he thanked the MPs who supported their stance and agreed that the solution begins with electing a president to form a government they can hold accountable and rebuild the economy.
Additionally, Mneimneh stated that "some MPs confirmed in the session that the decision must come from within the parliament and that it is essential to take a 'Lebanese' decision."
On the other hand, MP Yassin called the MPs to elect a president, saying there is a disintegration of the state and its concept, and officials should bear responsibility.
Furthermore, MP Hamdan mentioned that "the scene inside the Parliament is shameful," saying, "this is a problem that should have been addressed years ago."
Hamdan then asked, "why did the US dollar exchange rate reach LBP 90,000?"
"The problem is who will bear the responsibility for the collapse, and in committee meetings, we hear words, and this scene is systematic and planned by this system. This obstruction is related to the loss's size, and the collapse inflicted over thirty years. And this scene is a continuation of the policy of targeting the Lebanese people," Hamdan explained.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Lebanon
Parliament
Meeting
Next
Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase
Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-20
Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University
Variety
2023-03-20
Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-20
Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention
Lebanon News
2023-03-20
Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention
0
Middle East
2023-03-17
Saudi-French meeting to be held, to discuss Lebanese file
Middle East
2023-03-17
Saudi-French meeting to be held, to discuss Lebanese file
0
Variety
2023-03-13
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
Variety
2023-03-13
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Lebanon reaffirms commitment to border demarcation with Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Lebanon reaffirms commitment to border demarcation with Cyprus
0
Lebanon News
10:24
Oil prices keep soaring in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:24
Oil prices keep soaring in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:24
General Security to stop receiving passport requests every Friday during Ramadan
Lebanon News
10:24
General Security to stop receiving passport requests every Friday during Ramadan
0
Lebanon News
09:05
Nassar instructs reopening of tourism establishments in Wazzani after licensing for the first time in decades
Lebanon News
09:05
Nassar instructs reopening of tourism establishments in Wazzani after licensing for the first time in decades
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
A new dawn: Middle East overcomes political and military tensions
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
A new dawn: Middle East overcomes political and military tensions
0
World
2022-12-05
US military equipment arrives in Polish port
World
2022-12-05
US military equipment arrives in Polish port
0
Variety
2023-03-21
Wizz Air says to expand fleet, sees good growth in Middle East
Variety
2023-03-21
Wizz Air says to expand fleet, sees good growth in Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-22
Cabinet will likely convene next Monday
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-22
Cabinet will likely convene next Monday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
13:57
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
Lebanon Economy
13:57
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
2
News Bulletin Reports
14:33
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
News Bulletin Reports
14:33
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
3
Lebanon News
06:47
Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details
Lebanon News
06:47
Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details
4
Lebanon News
06:18
Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces
Lebanon News
06:18
Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces
5
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
6
Middle East
04:17
Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials
Middle East
04:17
Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials
7
Lebanon News
14:39
Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:39
Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
02:45
Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase
Press Highlights
02:45
Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store