Change MPs urge swift action to address worsening financial crisis

Following the Parliamentary Joint Committees meeting, the three Change MPs, Ibrahim Mneimneh, Firas Hamdan, and Yassin Yassin, held a press conference on Wednesday.



However, Mneimneh stated that "there have been discussions about the deteriorating economic and financial situation, saying, "we are facing a significant crisis of order.



He continued by indicating that the resigned government failed to implement the necessary reforms, including in the monetary sector.



"Nothing has been achieved from the International Monetary Fund's demands, and the plans do not meet their standards. The conflict of interests leads to procrastination in the reform process, resulting in a financial collapse," Mneimneh explained.



Moreover, he added that "the currency collapse is a consequence of the absence of reforms and the government's failure to fulfill its role.



He also stressed that when an important project related to the financial situation arises, and the government does not act, it means that it is not interested in this reform. He then mentioned that the parliament cannot perform its role because the government cannot.



"We are in a systemic crisis because this system has reached a deadlock," Mneimneh said, asking, "how can the governor of the Central Bank be accused and remain in his position?"



Mneimneh went on to point out that "the beginning is to elect a president, and the government should fulfill its role and communicate with the IMF."



However, he thanked the MPs who supported their stance and agreed that the solution begins with electing a president to form a government they can hold accountable and rebuild the economy.



Additionally, Mneimneh stated that "some MPs confirmed in the session that the decision must come from within the parliament and that it is essential to take a 'Lebanese' decision."



On the other hand, MP Yassin called the MPs to elect a president, saying there is a disintegration of the state and its concept, and officials should bear responsibility.



Furthermore, MP Hamdan mentioned that "the scene inside the Parliament is shameful," saying, "this is a problem that should have been addressed years ago."



Hamdan then asked, "why did the US dollar exchange rate reach LBP 90,000?"



"The problem is who will bear the responsibility for the collapse, and in committee meetings, we hear words, and this scene is systematic and planned by this system. This obstruction is related to the loss's size, and the collapse inflicted over thirty years. And this scene is a continuation of the policy of targeting the Lebanese people," Hamdan explained.