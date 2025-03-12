News
Israeli bulldozers conduct excavation work in southern Lebanon under tank protection
Lebanon News
12-03-2025 | 05:38
Israeli bulldozers conduct excavation work in southern Lebanon under tank protection
Israeli bulldozers have begun excavating and constructing earthen berms inside Lebanese territory near the border, specifically in the area of Rmeish village.
The operation, carried out under the protection of Merkava tanks, was reported by the National News Agency on Wednesday.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Bulldozers
South Lebanon
Tank
Trump appoints Lebanese-American Bill Bazzi as US Ambassador to Tunisia
MP jimmy jabbour tells LBCI: No real measures to secure Syria border, new regional reality 'undeniable'
Related Articles
Lebanon News
2025-01-12
Lebanon News
2025-01-12
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-09
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-09
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-06
Lebanon News
2025-01-06
Recommended For You
Lebanon News
11:22
Lebanon News
11:22
0
Lebanon Economy
09:19
Lebanon Economy
09:19
0
Lebanon News
08:45
Lebanon News
08:45
0
Middle East News
08:03
Middle East News
08:03
Our visitors readings
Middle East News
2025-02-04
Middle East News
2025-02-04
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-09
Lebanon News
2025-03-09
0
World News
11:10
World News
11:10
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-08
Lebanon News
2025-03-08
Videos
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Most read
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanon News
06:27
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Lebanon News
05:38
Lebanon News
05:38
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Lebanon News
12:35
Lebanon News
12:35
Lebanon News
12:45
Lebanon News
12:45
Lebanon News
12:09
Lebanon News
12:09
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanon News
13:21
