Israeli bulldozers conduct excavation work in southern Lebanon under tank protection

Lebanon News
12-03-2025 | 05:38
Israeli bulldozers conduct excavation work in southern Lebanon under tank protection
Israeli bulldozers conduct excavation work in southern Lebanon under tank protection

Israeli bulldozers have begun excavating and constructing earthen berms inside Lebanese territory near the border, specifically in the area of Rmeish village. 

The operation, carried out under the protection of Merkava tanks, was reported by the National News Agency on Wednesday.

Learn More