Israel's army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

24-03-2025 | 14:29
Israel's army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

Israel's military said Monday it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen after air raid sirens sounded in central parts of the country, including Tel Aviv.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory," a military statement said. 

AFP journalists in Jerusalem heard several muted explosions in the distance.

AFP
 

