General Security to stop receiving passport requests every Friday during Ramadan

Lebanon News
2023-03-22 | 10:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
General Security to stop receiving passport requests every Friday during Ramadan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
General Security to stop receiving passport requests every Friday during Ramadan

The General Security Directorate announced on Wednesday that it will stop receiving requests for biometric passports on Fridays of every week throughout the holy month of Ramadan.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

General Security

Biometric

Passports

Ramadan

LBCI Next
Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase
Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:28

Lebanon reaffirms commitment to border demarcation with Cyprus

LBCI
World
11:21

Despite opposition, UK's Sunak wins post-Brexit trade vote in parliament

LBCI
Variety
10:39

Ubisoft’s new AI tool automatically generates dialogue for non-playable game characters

LBCI
Variety
10:31

GitHub’s Copilot goes beyond code completion, adds a chat mode and more

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:28

Lebanon reaffirms commitment to border demarcation with Cyprus

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Oil prices keep soaring in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Change MPs urge swift action to address worsening financial crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:05

Nassar instructs reopening of tourism establishments in Wazzani after licensing for the first time in decades

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

A new dawn: Middle East overcomes political and military tensions

LBCI
World
2022-12-05

US military equipment arrives in Polish port

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-21

Wizz Air says to expand fleet, sees good growth in Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-22

Cabinet will likely convene next Monday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:57

Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:33

Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:35

Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option

LBCI
Middle East
04:17

Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:39

Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:45

Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app