News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamieh refutes allegations about the new airport terminal
Lebanon News
2023-03-22 | 12:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hamieh refutes allegations about the new airport terminal
In a press conference he held on Wednesday, the Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport addressed the contract for the construction of a new passenger terminal at the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, explaining the positive reasons for the project, its objectives, legal basis, financing, duration, and expected fees for the benefit of the treasury.
Minister Ali Hamieh announced that the Ministry of Public Works and Transport had launched a project to build a new passenger terminal where the old cargo terminal was located as an integrated project for the current passenger terminal.
Upon announcing this news, Hamieh was subject to criticism since there was no tender for the project, and it was not yet approved by Public Procurement Authority, as the public procurement law was recently issued.
He pointed out that the decision was to resort to attracting financing and investment from abroad in support of the provisions of the relevant airport fees law in this regard.
He explained that they had researched Lebanese laws and learned that Beirut Airport is subject to a special law, which is the “airport fees” law.
Hamieh stressed that financing the preparation and occupancy of the new building will be with foreign investment of $122 million, paid entirely by the private sector, and that will be done through the Lebanese Air Transport (LAT).
He stated that the completion period of the project is four years, after which the ownership of these facilities will be transferred upon completion to the Register of Built Areas belonging to Civil Aviation.
The Public Works Minister pointed out that it aims to attract low-cost airlines, encourage tourism throughout the year, and charter flights carrying pilgrims, visitors, and seasonal tourists.
He continued that it would be an additional tributary of the financial tributaries provided by the facilities of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport for the benefit of the public treasury.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Beirut
Airport
Terminal
Public Works
Transport
Construction
Travel
Fee
Next
Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase
Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-20
Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027
Lebanon News
2023-03-20
Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-03
Beirut Airport saw an increasing number of travelers in January
Lebanon News
2023-02-03
Beirut Airport saw an increasing number of travelers in January
0
Variety
2023-01-12
Beirut Airport recorded shocking numbers of travelers in 2022
Variety
2023-01-12
Beirut Airport recorded shocking numbers of travelers in 2022
0
Variety
2022-12-27
Beirut Airport witnesses a huge rush of travelers
Variety
2022-12-27
Beirut Airport witnesses a huge rush of travelers
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:20
US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem
Lebanon News
14:20
US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
MPs demand answers on currency exchange rate crisis, fund transfers
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
MPs demand answers on currency exchange rate crisis, fund transfers
0
Lebanon Economy
12:22
Lebanon's fuel sector in turmoil as exchange rate fluctuations persist
Lebanon Economy
12:22
Lebanon's fuel sector in turmoil as exchange rate fluctuations persist
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-16
Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident
Lebanon News
2023-03-16
Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident
0
World
2023-03-07
North Korea warns US against intercepting its test missiles
World
2023-03-07
North Korea warns US against intercepting its test missiles
0
Variety
2023-03-04
Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals
Variety
2023-03-04
Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-09
Judge Ibrahim issues arrest warrant against actress Stephanie Saliba
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-09
Judge Ibrahim issues arrest warrant against actress Stephanie Saliba
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:47
Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details
Lebanon News
06:47
Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details
2
Lebanon News
06:18
Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces
Lebanon News
06:18
Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces
3
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
4
Middle East
04:17
Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials
Middle East
04:17
Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
A new dawn: Middle East overcomes political and military tensions
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
A new dawn: Middle East overcomes political and military tensions
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Europe's political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Europe's political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground
7
Press Highlights
02:45
Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase
Press Highlights
02:45
Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase
8
Press Highlights
04:35
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon, urges for election of president
Press Highlights
04:35
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon, urges for election of president
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store