Hamieh refutes allegations about the new airport terminal

Lebanon News
2023-03-22 | 12:53
High views
Hamieh refutes allegations about the new airport terminal
2min
Hamieh refutes allegations about the new airport terminal

In a press conference he held on Wednesday, the Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport addressed the contract for the construction of a new passenger terminal at the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, explaining the positive reasons for the project, its objectives, legal basis, financing, duration, and expected fees for the benefit of the treasury.  

Minister Ali Hamieh announced that the Ministry of Public Works and Transport had launched a project to build a new passenger terminal where the old cargo terminal was located as an integrated project for the current passenger terminal.  

Upon announcing this news, Hamieh was subject to criticism since there was no tender for the project, and it was not yet approved by Public Procurement Authority, as the public procurement law was recently issued.  

He pointed out that the decision was to resort to attracting financing and investment from abroad in support of the provisions of the relevant airport fees law in this regard.  

He explained that they had researched Lebanese laws and learned that Beirut Airport is subject to a special law, which is the “airport fees” law.   

Hamieh stressed that financing the preparation and occupancy of the new building will be with foreign investment of $122 million, paid entirely by the private sector, and that will be done through the Lebanese Air Transport (LAT).  

He stated that the completion period of the project is four years, after which the ownership of these facilities will be transferred upon completion to the Register of Built Areas belonging to Civil Aviation.  

The Public Works Minister pointed out that it aims to attract low-cost airlines, encourage tourism throughout the year, and charter flights carrying pilgrims, visitors, and seasonal tourists.  

He continued that it would be an additional tributary of the financial tributaries provided by the facilities of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport for the benefit of the public treasury. 
 

