Head of the Public Works Parliamentary Committee, MP Sajeeh Attieh, said on Friday that parliamentary committees are effective and active. They cover the government's shortfall as they carry out the work of legislation and the absence of a supervisory authority.



After announcing the suspension of the contract to construct the eastern building at Beirut Airport, Attieh said that they were satisfied with the outcome.



"The outcome was good because it opened the way for a new plan and a new work mechanism so that all contracting is carried out under prior supervision governed by transparency and competition," he said during an interview on Nharkom Said TV show.