Maronite Patriarch and French Ambassador discuss efforts to overcome crisis in Lebanon

A meeting was held between the Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, and the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo, where they discussed the efforts being made to overcome the current crisis in the country.



The meeting was part of an ongoing dialogue with the Patriarch, as "France appreciates his constructive role in finding a way out of the crisis."



However, Grillo stated that "the efforts made to exit the crisis were presented, and we exchanged views on the situation."



She also emphasized their participation in all efforts to find a consensus-based solution in Lebanon. Grillo noted that the Lebanese people need concrete answers to their questions, which is the responsibility of their political leaders.



