Maronite Patriarch and French Ambassador discuss efforts to overcome crisis in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-04-04 | 08:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Maronite Patriarch and French Ambassador discuss efforts to overcome crisis in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Maronite Patriarch and French Ambassador discuss efforts to overcome crisis in Lebanon

A meeting was held between the Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, and the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo, where they discussed the efforts being made to overcome the current crisis in the country. 

The meeting was part of an ongoing dialogue with the Patriarch, as "France appreciates his constructive role in finding a way out of the crisis."

However, Grillo stated that "the efforts made to exit the crisis were presented, and we exchanged views on the situation." 

She also emphasized their participation in all efforts to find a consensus-based solution in Lebanon. Grillo noted that the Lebanese people need concrete answers to their questions, which is the responsibility of their political leaders.

Lebanon News

Maronite

Patriarch

Ambassador

France

Efforts

Crisis

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Over 10,000 additional Lebanese families to receive aid as ministry extends 'Aman'
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-18

Ambassador Grillo reaffirms France's commitment to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-29

EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič to visit Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-29

Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-27

Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:44

Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Walid Jumblatt discusses latest developments with Assistant Foreign Minister of Qatar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:24

"A Homeland Named Fairouz": A documentary and book celebrating 88 years of perfection

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-21

Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03

Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-22

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:57

Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:57

Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:09

French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:26

Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US

LBCI
World
02:37

US says its forces kill a senior Islamic State leader in Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app